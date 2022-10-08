Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester: Ryan Christie completes second-half turnaround to stun Foxes

Bournemouth scored two second-half goals in the space of four minutes through Philip Billing and Ryan Christie to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Leicester City.

The recalled Patson Daka fired the Foxes into a 10th minute lead at Vitality Stadium, sweeping home a first-time finish after Harvey Barnes' initial effort was blocked.

Christie had earlier wasted a golden chance for Bournemouth, who were being watched from the stands by prospective new American owner Bill Foley, but Billing hauled the hosts level (67) before Christie latched onto Dominic Solanke's cushioned header to complete the turnaround (71).

The result means Bournemouth rise to eighth in the Premier League on 12 points while Leicester remain rooted in 19th position after a fifth consecutive away league defeat of the season.

Bournemouth travel to Fulham on October 15 before they host south-coast rivals Southampton on October 19.

Leicester are at home to Crystal Palace in the early game on October 15; kick-off at 12.30pm. They then host Leeds on October 20.