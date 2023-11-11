Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle: Dominic Solanke's double gives Cherries second league win of season over depleted Toon

A depleted Newcastle saw their seven-match unbeaten Premier League run ended at Bournemouth as Dominic Solanke's second-half double gave the home side a deserved 2-0 win.

Newcastle were without 11 players due to either injuries or suspension and their absentee list grew longer at the Vitality Stadium as Miguel Almiron was forced off with injury in the first half.

Bournemouth took full advantage of Newcastle's issues to win just their second league game of the season and move out of the relegation zone.

Image: Newcastle's injury list before the defeat at Bournemouth

After Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope had made a string of first-half saves, Solanke finally made the breakthrough for the home side in the 60th minute as he fired post Pope at his near post.

Solanke then doubled Bournemouth's lead 13 minutes later with an inventive close-range finish from a corner that sealed back-to-back wins for the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium for the first time since last season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, drop to seventh and are four points off the top four as Eddie Howe's side head into a much-needed international break.

How Cherries took full advantage of depleted Newcastle

Injury-hit Newcastle, who gave 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley his first Premier League start, were immediately put under pressure by Bournemouth as Pope was forced into a second-minute save to deny Antoine Semenyo from outside the box.

Newcastle's best effort in a tepid first-half performance came in the eighth minute as returning Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto tipped Sean Longstaff's rising drive from distance over the bar.

But it was one-way traffic after that save, as Neto's opposite number Pope was forced into action twice in four minutes.

First the England international denied Justin Kluivert in the 29th minute and then he pulled off his best save of the first half as he got down low to push away Ryan Christie's powerful shot through a crowd of bodies.

Newcastle's injury crisis deepened as Almiron was forced off and replaced by former Bournemouth player Matt Ritchie.

The Cherries nearly inflicted further pain on Howe's side in the 37th minute, only for Semenyo to put a first-time effort wide of the far post when cleverly played in by Solanke's backheel.

Howe introduced Tino Livramento at half-time for Lewis Hall but Bournemouth's dominance continued as the substitute blocked Semenyo's strike inside the box after Solanke had earlier failed to capitalise on Kieran Trippier's poor backpass.

Image: Newcastle goalkeeper Pope endured a busy evening at the Vitality Stadium

Solanke was handed another opportunity via a Newcastle player as Semenyo's heavy touch rebounded off Joe Willock into his path in the box to allow him to fire past Pope at his near post and give the home side a deserved 60th-minute lead.

Anthony Gordon did his best to draw the visitors level three minutes later as he superbly beat Illia Zabarnyi only to fire straight at Neto from outside the box.

But the game was put beyond Newcastle in the 73rd minute as Solanke cleverly flicked in from a corner.

Image: Solanke reacts quickly to flick home his second

Howe's side had Pope to thank as he prevented Bournemouth from adding a third with several late saves, while Newcastle's personnel problems saw them end the match with substitute Ben Parkinson, an 18-year-old striker who had never previously made a first-team appearance.

After the international break, Bournemouth travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United; kick-off 3pm.

Newcastle are also back in action on Saturday November 25. They host Chelsea at St James' Park; kick-off 3pm.