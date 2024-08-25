Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Dango Ouattara controversially denied stoppage-time winner by VAR at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth were forced to settle for a point after VAR denied them a stoppage-time winner in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Dango Ouattara rose to head in Lewis Cook's corner from the right but, following a VAR review, he was adjudged to have used his left arm to help the ball over the line and so the goal was chalked out, much to the fury of Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

Led by Alexander Isak, who was eager to get off the mark for the season, Newcastle made a promising start - until their momentum just dropped away and Bournemouth's press began to cause problems.

With 37 minutes gone, the hosts - who had hit the bar through Antoine Semenyo not long before - established a deserved lead over their passive visitors. Joelinton cheaply turned over the ball to Semenyo, who drove on and crossed for Marcus Tavernier to roll in.

The impressive Semenyo came close with another two openings himself, before putting the ball on a plate for Evanilson just after the hour. The Brazilian stretched to meet it at the far post, but somehow failed to convert a chance with an xG value of 0.63.

That afforded a Newcastle side growing in confidence the opportunity to level, which they did 13 minutes from time. Harvey Barnes' delicious cross flew over everyone in the box and dropped perfectly for Anthony Gordon, whose first-time connection beat Neto.

Following two big saves from Neto, Bournemouth thought they had won it in the 93rd minute. Ouattara, under pressure from Dan Burn, jumped and bowed his head to meet Cook's delivery.

Team news Sweeping changes were made by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola for the Cherries' first home game of the season.

Record signing Evanilson made his debut up front, with Marcos Senesi, Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert and Julian Araujo joining him in the line-up.

Dean Huijsen, Adam Smith, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott and Luis Sinisterra dropped out.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that beat Southampton on the opening day, as Emil Krafth and ex-Cherry Lloyd Kelly started in place of the suspended Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (7), Araujo (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (7), Kerkez (6), Christie (6), Cook (7), Semenyo (8), Kluivert (6), Tavernier (8), Evanilson (5).



Subs: Scott (6), Ouattara (7), Sinisterra (6), Jebbison (n/a), Smith (n/a)



Newcastle: Pope (6), Livramento (6), Krafth (6), Burn (7), Kelly (6), Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (7), Joelinton (6), Murphy (5), Isak (5), Gordon (7).



Subs: Trippier (6), Barnes (7), Hall (5), Willock (5), Almiron (n/a)



Player of the Match: Antoine Semenyo.

The goal was given on the pitch, but on the recommendation of VAR Simon Hooper, Coote ruled the goal out, which quickly turned the atmosphere inside the Vitality hostile, as the sides shared the points.

Newcastle climb to fifth in the embryonic Premier League table as a result, with Bournemouth down in 14th after a second straight draw.

Redknapp: Ouattara disallowed goal not conclusive

Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports Premier League:

"I don't think it does [hit Ouattara's arm]... I don't think it's conclusive enough. I can feel the manager's pain. It looks more like shoulder to me.

"There isn't anything that's conclusive. There's still a grey area between the arm and the shoulder. They say it's about where the shirt sleeve ends. It looks more like shoulder to me.

"None of the Newcastle players complained and I just don't think it warranted that intervention. It hits him high up on the shoulder. It's a really disappointing one for them. It feels more shoulder than arm."

Semenyo: We feel hard done by

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo speaking to Sky Sports:

"We got back into the changing room and everyone was pretty angry that the second goal didn't count. We've seen the replay back and it's come off his shoulder, so we feel like the ref's made the wrong decision, but we'll take a point.

"I feel like we've been hard done by, but we can't do anything about it now."

Howe: I understand it's a contentious decision

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on VAR ruling out Dango Ouattara's late goal to the BBC:

"I thought the game was lost because I initially hadn't seen anything wrong with the goal.

"We have had it both ways. We have had it for us and against us and we are very grateful for that moment because we have battled hard. What we had at that stage of the game was a valuable point. But I understand that it is a contentious decision.

"I think a draw was fair, but Bournemouth may have a different perspective. They did cause us problems with their quick attacks and while I think we had more chances to score more than one, I think they would probably argue the same. With that, I think a draw was fair.

"In that second half we were a threat from set-plays and crosses and we are frustrated that we haven't scored more than one."

