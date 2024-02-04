Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Callum Hudson-Odoi strike earns valuable point for relegation-threatened Reds

Nottingham Forest earned an important point but remain in the thick of the Premier League relegation battle after a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Justin Kluivert prodded in his third league goal of the season inside five minutes at the Vitality Stadium, which put the Cherries on course for their first league win since Boxing Day.

However, they had dropped 15 points from winning positions throughout the season already and Forest exploited their knack of failing to hold onto a lead by equalising through a lovely curling finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi in first-half stoppage time.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 players late on, when substitute Philip Billing was shown a straight red card for raking his studs down the back of Hudson-Odoi's right Achilles, but, ultimately, it did not affect the result.

The hosts climb up a place to 12th due to their second draw in succession, while Forest move above Luton into 16th, two points above Everton, who occupy the final spot in the bottom three at present.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (7), Smith (6), Zabarnyi (6), Senesi (6), Kelly (6), Cook (7), Christie (6), Semenyo (5), Kluivert (7), Sinisterra (7), Solanke (5).



Subs: Tavernier (5), Scott (5), Billing (4), Outtara (5), Kerkez (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Sels (6), Williams (6), Omobamidele (6), Murillo (7), Tavares (6), Yates (7), Dominguez (6), Elanga (6), Gibbs-White (5), Hudson-Odoi (7), Awoniyi (6).



Subs: Danilo (5), Reyna (5), Montiel (5), Ribeiro (n/a).

Spoils shared in tight affair on the coast

With Saturday's results having seen Forest drop to 17th in the Premier League table, picking up points on the south coast took on extra significance. A defeat would deepen their increasing relegation fears.

So it was far from ideal when they fell behind inside five minutes. Lewis Cook's wicked corner delivery from the left was met by Luis Sinisterra, before taking a deflection to the back post, where Kluivert was well-placed to apply the final touch on the line and deny Deadline Day signing Matz Sels a debut clean sheet.

In truth, quality chances came at a premium for the rest of the half, except, perhaps, the two low efforts Ryan Yates slammed straight at Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

But there was one just before the break that levelled the game. Hudson-Odoi won a 50/50 against Ryan Christie, kept his balance and curled a beauty out of the reach of the Cherries goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Forest had grown into the game by then and it was no less than they deserved.

Team news Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola made two attacking alterations to the team that started the midweek draw with West Ham, as Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert came in for Alex Scott and Marcus Tavernier.

New Forest signing Matz Sels started in place of Matt Turner in goal, while Nuno Tavares, Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga and Ryan Yates returned. Gio Reyna, meanwhile, was named on the bench.

It seemed, initially, that the equaliser had given Forest a spring in their step after the break, but the game soon reverted back to a pretty open, yet unremarkable, affair.

There was time for one moment of drama towards the end, when Billing caught Hudson-Odoi with a nasty challenge that ended his afternoon after less than half an hour. But in the seven minutes of stoppage time that followed, no winner could be found.

Forest on the right track? - Opta stats

After losing all of their previous 10 Premier League away matches after going 1-0 down, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten when doing so in their last two, coming back from 0-1 down to beat Newcastle United 3-1 and coming back from 0-1 to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth today .

Since their first season back in the Premier League in 2022/23, Nottingham Forest have won just three of their 31 away matches in the competition, three fewer than any other ever-present side during this period.

Nottingham Forest have conceded 13 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in the Premier League this season, at least three more than any other club.

All four of Callum Hudson-Odoi's Premier League goals for Chelsea were scored inside the box but each of his last two in the competition have come from outside the box, both for Nottingham Forest.

Iraola: Billing red card was harsh

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola feels the sending off of Philip Billing was 'harsh' after the Dane was shown a red after a challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola:

"It was a game where there was not a lot of space for both teams. I think they had more energy than us, that's the reason I made the subs very, very early to try to match their physical condition. We dealt well with the game, we finished with 10 and didn't concede clear chances.

"Today, we didn't have the legs. We started very well in the first 20-25 minutes, but once we burned some energy, we couldn't keep this level and it cost us much, much more."

On Billing's red card: "I think he goes to make the foul to stop the counter. It's true that he goes from behind, but his foot is touching the floor. There's nothing dangerous, he just steps on him.

"For me, it's too harsh to be a red card. Nobody thought [when it was] live that it was going to be a red, but I think we did quite well with 10."

Nuno: Forest far from achieving what we want to

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo admits the team is far from where they want to be, but is happy with their progress.

Nottingham Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo:

"What cost us was to concede so soon in the game; it's something we should avoid. In the first half, we reacted and I think we played really well; we started to dominate and create problems for Bournemouth. In the second half, for both teams, it was not a well-played game.

"Confidence is the foundation of playing football. The players must have confidence and we are insisting on that because we must play football to get out of this situation - that's the only way.

"We are very far from achieving what we want to, but the important thing is the commitment of the players and the way they help each other. The rest will come with time, for sure."

On Billing's red card: "When I saw it [Billing's tackle] there was no doubt [it was a red]. He had no intention to play the ball and it was a kick from behind."

'Draw a fair result, but still a worrying time for Forest

Clinton Morrison speaking on Sky Sports News:

"Bournemouth started the better of the two sides and went ahead through Kluivert, but you've got to credit Forest for the way they came back and levelled through Hudson-Odoi.

"In the second half, there was nothing in it with no clear-cut chances. Both teams defended well but lacked quality in the final third.

"A draw is a fair result but the tackle from Billing on Hudson-Odoi was a dangerous one. Nuno would have taken this result at the start of the game as Bournemouth have been in good form.

"Forest have got some tough games coming up - I think all of their next four are against teams in the top six. We have to see what will happen with the PSR breach so it is still a worrying time for them."

Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United Saturday 10th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Nottingham Forest host Newcastle at the City Ground next Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on the same day at 3pm.

