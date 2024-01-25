 Skip to content
Bournemouth vs Swansea City. The FA Cup Fourth Round.

Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth 5

  • L Kelly (7th minute)
  • A Scott (10th minute)
  • L Sinisterra (14th minute)
  • D Brooks (35th minute)
  • D Solanke (44th minute)

Swansea City 0

    Teams

    B'mouth

    42
    M Travers
    23
    J Hill
    27
    I Zabarnyi
    25
    M Senesi
    5
    L Kelly
    • Goal scored7th minute
    • Subbed off45th minute
    4
    L Cook
    10
    R Christie
    7
    D Brooks (c)
    • Assist7th minute
    • Assist10th minute
    • Goal scored35th minute
    14
    A Scott
    • Goal scored10th minute
    • Assist14th minute
    17
    L Sinisterra
    • Goal scored14th minute
    • Assist44th minute
    9
    D Solanke
    • Assist35th minute
    • Goal scored44th minute
    • Yellow card45th minute
    • Subbed off45th minute
    Substitutes
    3
    M Kerkez
    • Subbed on45th minute
    6
    C Mepham
    16
    M Tavernier
    19
    J Kluivert
    20
    I Radu
    21
    K Moore
    • Subbed on45th minute
    24
    A Semenyo
    26
    G Kilkenny
    49
    D Sadi

    Swansea

    1
    A Fisher
    23
    N Wood-Gordon
    • Yellow card6th minute
    26
    K Naughton
    33
    B Humphreys
    30
    H Ashby
    4
    J Fulton
    8
    M Grimes (c)
    20
    L Cullen
    7
    J Allen
    18
    C Patino
    9
    J Yates
    Substitutes
    3
    K Pedersen
    6
    H Darling
    12
    J Paterson
    15
    N Ogbeta
    17
    Y Bolasie
    19
    M Kukharevych
    22
    C Rushworth
    31
    O Cooper
    50
    F Lissah

    Match Officials

    Referee:
    Darren England
    Fourth official:
    James Linington
    VAR:
    Thomas Bramall
    Assistant VAR:
    Constantine Hatzidakis