Braga vs Rangers preview

Team news, stats and prediction as Rangers travel to face Braga in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has hinted that he will start Florian Kamberi after the forward, on loan from Hibernian, came off the bench to star during the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone.

With Alfredo Morelos missing the trip to Portugal on Wednesday through suspension, Kamberi is now the favourite to lead the line for Rangers.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was upset by the poor defending of his team who were held to a 2-2 by St Johnstone and now trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by 12 points

Braga's return to domestic duty brought about a 3-1 victory over Setubal on Sunday, a game in which defender Nuno Sequeira was withdrawn after just 25 minutes.

Braga boss Ruben Amorim will monitor Sequeira's fitness ahead of the second leg, while forward Ricardo Horta could be retained up front after scoring in the win over Setubal.

Opta stats

Former Rangers player Billy Dodds believes their title challenge has been frustrated by poor defending

Excluding qualifiers, Rangers have not won any of their last 15 European away games (W0 D10 L5), but their last such victory came in Portugal; versus Sporting CP in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup quarter-finals (2-0).

Rangers have won nine matches in European competition in 2019-20 so far (including qualification games) - this is a club record in a single season.

Rangers have lost just one of their last six European matches away against Portuguese opposition (W2 D3 L1), with this run including a 1-1 draw away at Porto in the group stage this season.

The 2-3 first leg defeat was SC Braga's first European loss this season after previously winning eight and drawing two of their UEFA Europa League matches in 2019-20 (four qualifiers, six group games).

SC Braga are the highest-scoring team in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League, with 17 goals. They also have the joint-best shot conversion ratio in the competition this season (18.5%).

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers

Rangers know the title is gone. Steven Gerrard has been unhappy with the defence and questioned it quite a bit. It has been poor and evident for all to see.

Gerrard has introduced the fighting spirit to this Rangers team. They have a really good away record in the Europa League, but I fear Braga are too good for them. It has been amazing for them to get here but I think they will go out on away goals.

You cannot trust the defence at the minute, while Alfredo Morelos is suspended, so this spells trouble.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Braga 2-1 Rangers (15/2 with Sky Bet)