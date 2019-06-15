Brazil 3-0 Bolivia: Philippe Coutinho's double gives hosts winning Copa America start

1:53 Philippe Coutinho helped Brazil overcome the absence of Neymar by scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win over Bolivia in the opening match of the Copa America Philippe Coutinho helped Brazil overcome the absence of Neymar by scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win over Bolivia in the opening match of the Copa America

With Neymar watching from afar, it was Philippe Coutinho who came through for Brazil in the Copa America opener.

With two quick goals after the team was jeered by the local crowd at half-time, Coutinho helped Brazil overcome the absence of the injured Neymar in Brazil's 3-0 win over Bolivia on Friday.

Coutinho converted a penalty kick awarded by video review in the 50th minute and headed in a cross by Roberto Firmino in the 53rd, helping the hosts overcome a lackluster first half that prompted the loud jeers at the Morumbi Stadium.

"Sometimes it's normal for the fans to jeer, they want us to play well and win," Coutinho said. "It was a difficult match, like it always is in the opener. It was important to get this first win."

Everton's second-half strike made it 3-0 to Brazil

Substitute Everton also scored in the second half to help appease the fans at the Morumbi, keeping Brazil on track for its first South American title since 2007.

Brazil's debut came with Neymar still attracting most of the attention even though he is not playing in the tournament because of an ankle injury. Neymar on Thursday appeared at a police station amid a media frenzy to answer questions about a rape allegation from a Brazilian woman who visited him in Paris.

Neymar, who has denied wrongdoing, posted a photo on Twitter of himself watching the match from bed while treating his right ankle, along with a message showing support to his former team-mates.

Brazil felt Neymar's absence in the first half, with its attack unable to do much against the Bolivian defense. Young Ajax forward David Neres, replacing Neymar in the starting lineup, couldn't add the spark Brazil needed up front. Firmino and Richarlison also couldn't get anything going early on, leading to the half-time jeers by most in the crowd of 46,342 at the Morumbi.

It didn't take long for Brazil to get the crowd back on board in the second half, with Coutinho opening the scoring from the penalty spot after video review determined a handball by Bolivia defender Adrian Jusino.

The midfielder quickly added the second minutes later with a close-range header after Firmino's well-placed cross.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates his opener for Brazil

Everton, who replaced Neres, scored the third goal with a right-footed shot from outside the area after clearing a couple of defenders.

"We started well but as the time passed and we didn't score the team got a bit too anxious," Brazil coach Tite said. "In the second half we were able to impose our game."

Brazil next faces Venezuela in Group A, while Bolivia hosts Peru. Venezuela and Peru play their opener on Saturday in Porto Alegre.

An eight-time Copa America champion, Brazil has won the tournament all four previous times it hosted the event, the last time in 1989.

Brazil was wearing a white jersey in honor of the 100th anniversary of the team's first South American title in 1919.

Bolivia won its lone Copa America title in 1963 at home. It didn't get past the group stage in 2016, but made it to the quarter-finals in the 2015 tournament.

Among those at the Morumbi on Friday was Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.