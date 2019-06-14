Transfer Talk: How much is Man United star Paul Pogba worth?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host David Garrido is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

With Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in London for talks with Manchester United over Paul Pogba, our panel debate how much the French World Cup winner is worth, and whether it is the right time for him to move on.

As Maurizio Sarri moves closer to becoming the next manager of Juventus, the panel discuss what his exit means for Chelsea, and whether Frank Lampard is the right man to replace him.

The focus then shifts to the Bundesliga, with Raphael providing insight on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Leroy Sane and what the future holds for Jadon Sancho.

With Mesut Ozil facing an uncertain future at Arsenal, our panel discuss what his options are.

Finally, the discussion turns to what Jurgen Klopp will do to strengthen his Champions League-winning squad and how long the German will remain at Anfield.

