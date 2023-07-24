Brazil 4-0 Panama: Ary Borges scores hat-trick as Canarinhos get off to winning start

Ary Borges marked her Women's World Cup debut with an emotional hat-trick as Brazil began their tournament with a 4-0 win over debutants Panama.

The eighth-ranked side in the world may not be favourites for this summer's tournament but showcased their South American samba style at times, with a beautifully created third goal just after half-time a particular highlight.

By then, Borges had already grabbed herself a double from a pair of Tamires crosses, with the first reducing her to tears. She then unselfishly teed up Beatriz Zaneratto for the third at the end of some silky one-touch play.

The Racing Louisville forward was not to be denied her hat-trick, and aimed a downward header through the legs of Yenith Bailey to secure the match ball.

That earned Brazil their biggest opening win at a Women's World Cup since 2007, and moved them two points clear at the top of Group F.

How Brazil eased to victory in Adelaide

With the weight of Brazil's footballing history and beginning against relative minnows Panama, the Canarinhos - cheered on by a human-size canary in the stands - showed little of the pressure on their shoulders when Adriana pulled a save out of Bailey with less than a minute on the clock.

That bright start was a signal of how their dominance would continue, but less-so their decision making. It took 20 minutes for Brazil to register their first shot on target of the match though when it came, Borges' header from Tamires' pinpoint cross had enough on it to open the scoring.

The floodgates did not open as many would have expected from then, and instead it took a near-identical run and cross from Tamires to Borges, five minutes before the break, to double the lead at the second attempt.

Image: Borges was left briefly tearful after netting her first goal at a World Cup finals to give Brazil the lead against Panama

Brazil did step up their game after the half-time interval and made it three with one of the early goals of the tournament three minutes into the second period. Kerolin and Debinha exchanged one-touch passes before a Borges back heel was rifled into the top of the net by Zanaretto.

The back five Panama had deployed all game continued to attempt to stand firm and did manage to avoid any further frustration until midway through the half, when Borges secured her hat-trick ball with a perfectly-timed header from Geyse's cross.

The icing on the cake for Brazil's fans and players came with the introduction of Marta moments later, which saw her rack up an appearance at each of the last six World Cup finals dating back to 2003.

But the game was already long won and with sterner tests to look ahead to, Pia Sundhage's side saw out victory with ease ahead of facing France on Saturday.

"We're happy, the first game is always difficult," she told ITV after the game. "We scored four goals and sometimes we played quite well, so I feel at ease.

"I think [Ary Borges] is happy scoring a hat-trick, and she played well - so we had to take her out."

Group F returns on Saturday July 29. Brazil take on France, while Panama face Jamaica.

The final group games will take place on Wednesday August 2. Panama will play France, while Brazil finish the group with a match against Jamaica.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.