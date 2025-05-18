Brentford 2-3 Fulham: Harry Wilson steps up to net winner again as Fulham keep European bid alive

Harry Wilson stepped off the Fulham bench to net the winner against Brentford for the second time this season as their 3-2 victory kept their narrow European hopes alive.

The winger's stunning 20-yard curler left Mark Flekken motionless to move Fulham a point behind their west London rivals in eighth spot - which may be enough for a Europa Conference League place - two minutes after Tom Cairney had pulled them level.

Fulham were indebted to their substitutes for victory, having deservedly trailed 2-1 at half-time before Cairney was introduced for the restart and Wilson 20 minutes later - three minutes and 31 seconds before he netted the winner.

Those goals took the heat off referee Jarred Gillett, whose performance had long-threatened to overshadow the result 24 hours after he was at the centre of controversy for his part in failing to send off Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the FA Cup final.

This time he inexplicably let both Kenny Tete and Yoane Wissa off what appeared clear second bookable offences - with the latter almost immediately going on to prod home from a yard to give Brentford that 2-1 lead.

Raul Jimenez had begun the scoring after a quarter of an hour by nodding in the opener from Adama Traore's cross, before Bryan Mbeumo's smart finish levelled matters.

Mbeumo missed a golden chance to complete a first-half turnaround when he was denied by Bernd Leno from 12 yards after Kevin Schade had been fouled, but Wissa soon turned home Christian Norgaard's goal-bound header - when he should've been taking an early bath.

In the end, the DR Congo forward's involvement proved immaterial following Fulham's second-half resurgence, which secured their all-time record Premier League points tally with a game to spare and kept them dreaming of Europe.

More to follow...

