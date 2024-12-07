Brentford 4-2 Newcastle: Thomas Frank's side keep unbeaten home record intact with thrilling victory

Brentford kept their unbeaten home record in the Premier League intact with yet another thrilling win at the Gtech Community Stadium, beating Newcastle 4-2 on Saturday.

Games this season at the Gtech Community Stadium averaged five goals a game coming into this contest. There's something in the air in west London as the goals flowed again on a stormy afternoon in the capital.

In the eighth minute, Christian Norgaard's drilled pass was plucked out of the air by Bryan Mbeumo, who cut inside Lewis Hall before dancing his way into the box and dispatching a left-footed shot past Nick Pope and into the top corner.

In a frantic start to the game, the lead lasted just three minutes and 17 seconds. Jacob Murphy ghosted into the penalty area and his shot across goal fell for Alexander Isak, who finished smartly to bring the visitors level.

After Isak was denied a second by a brilliant Mark Flekken recovery, Brentford then regained the lead as Yoane Wissa pounced on Harvey Barnes' loose pass before curling the ball beyond Pope and into the back of the net.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (8), Van den Berg (7), Collins (7), Pinnock (7), Lewis-Potter (7), Norgaard (8), Yarmoliuk (7), Carvalho (7), Mbeumo (8), Wissa (8), Thiago (7).



Subs used: Schade (7), Damsgaard (6), Mee (n/a), Maghoma (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (6), Livramento (6), Schar (6), Burn (6), Hall (6), Bruno Guimaraes (6), Longstaff (6), Joelinton (6), Murphy (7), Isak (7), Barnes (6).



Subs used: Tonali (6), Gordon (6), Wilson (6), Almiron (6), Trippier (n/a).



Player of the match: Yoane Wissa.

However, it was the Newcastle fans celebrating again minutes later. Three minutes and 32 seconds later, to be precise, as Brentford failed to hold on to their lead once again. Barnes capitalised on some poor defending to atone for his error, striking a low shot past Flekken and into the bottom corner.

There had been five or more goals in each of the previous four league games at the Gtech Community Stadium and this game was going to follow suit. Flekken's long free kick forward evaded everyone but Nathan Collins, who showed great composure to restore Brentford's lead again.

And this time the hosts held on to their lead before extending it in the 90th minute through substitute Kevin Schade to secure a big win - a fourth straight league victory at home. The three points sees Thomas Frank's side move up to sixth in the table as their exciting season continues.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are now without a win in four games as they failed to build on Wednesday's impressive point against leaders Liverpool. Eddie Howe's side sit in a disappointing 12th in the league after a fifth loss of the campaign.

'Brentford banging on Europe's door'

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

If Brentford were better at defending, or even better at playing away from home, who knows where they would be in the Premier League table?

With 40 goals scored in top-flight matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, many are calling Thomas Frank's side the Premier League's 'Entertainers'. That is fitting this week, given that same tag was given to a famous Newcastle side three decades ago.

Perhaps 'Crazy Gang' - a tag given to another London club from back in the day - is more apt to Brentford. While they are so efficient at times, they are an odd bunch.

They either fall behind and come back - as they did in the three home victories before this one - or start really fast, sometimes scoring in the first minute, and attempt to throw it away. Again on Saturday, they took the lead twice in the first half and threw both leads away within four minutes.

The players are fascinating too. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken has made the most saves out of any Premier League goalkeeper this season, yet also has the same number of assists as Phil Foden. He has become the ninth different goalkeeper to set up more than one Premier League goal, having been at the club for fewer than 18 months.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have the two best conversion rates in the Premier League this season, while Nathan Collins has put in more blocks than any other player this season but now has goal contributions in back-to-back home games.

Apart from goals, you have no idea what is coming when you play Brentford at the Gtech. That is why they are dangerous - and now banging on Europe's door.

Frank: The players are growing

Brentford manager Thomas Frank:

"Very happy, it was a great performance in many ways. The way we performed today physically and with quality against a very good Newcastle side, I am very proud of my players.

"We started well last season for 11 or 12 games, then injuries hit us hard. So we have tried to add layers, be more controlled and make more breakthroughs, playing more forward. We have showed we have a lot of good offensive players.

"[Yoann] Wissa, the way he links up and goes forward, and gets in behind the back line for tap ins, and Bryan Mbeumo today, was unplayable. The way he holds the ball up and links play, like today to Kevin Schade [for the fourth goal] was very impressive.

"I would like to carry on this home form - some wins on the road would be welcome too.

"The players are growing, a lot of the players here for a while have taken another step up. It is a very good team, I hope the fans are happy."

Goals galore! Brentford's last five home games... October 5: Brentford 5-3 Wolves

October 26: Brentford 4-3 Ipswich

November 9; Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth

November 30: Brentford 4-1 Leicester

December 7: Brentford 4-2 Newcastle

Howe disappointed with Newcastle defending

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe:

"Really frustrating, we are really disappointed with the manner of goals we conceded. It's not even individual mistakes, there are two or three actions I'm not happy with for each goal. We have to do better in those situations.

"We had control of the game in the first half, then it got away from us after the third goal. We looked like a good attacking unit, but we have to put it all together and it has led to inconsistent results.

On their recent form, with no win in four games: "A strange sequence for us - we had three consecutive wins against really good opponents, then we have had mixed performances. We have to get it over the line."

Guimaraes: 'We became a mess'

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes:

"Very disappointing. In the first half we had some very good moments but after the third goal we lost our way, we lost control.

"We have always been reactive, we need to concede a goal to score. We never score first, we concede a lot of goals. This cannot happen. We have to find a way to be consistent.

"We had to change in the first half to get into the game. But after we conceded the third we became a mess, we gave the ball away a lot and we were punished.

"I want to thank the fans for coming in not good weather. Now we have a week to try and recover and beat Leicester at home.

"We have to turn things around. Last season, we had one of the best defences in the league, now we concede a lot. This is about the whole team. We have to find a way not to concede."

