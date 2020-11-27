Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brentford 2

  • V Janelt (14th minute)
  • I Toney (64th minute)

Queens Park Rangers 1

  • L Dykes (26th minute)
  • T Kane (sent off 84th minute)

Brentford 2-1 QPR: Ivan Toney scores west London derby winner

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Brentford and QPR at the Brentford Community Stadium

By Dan Long

Friday 27 November 2020 22:01, UK

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and QPR

Ivan Toney's second-half strike ensured Brentford won the first west London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium with a 2-1 victory over QPR.

Vitaly Janelt's first goal since a summer move from German outfit VfL Bochum put the Bees ahead (14), before Lyndon Dykes converted a pinpoint cross from Bright Osayi-Samuel level the game (26).

Toney then continued his incredible goalscoring run to seal victory with a near-post header midway through the second half (64) - his 12th goal of the season - before Rangers were reduced to 10 men when Todd Kane picked up his second booking.

Brentford stretch their unbeaten run to seven and move up to fourth as a result, while Mark Warburton's men stay 13th, with 17 points on the board.

More to follow...

What's next?

Both sides are in next in action on Tuesday December 1. QPR host Bristol City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at 7.45pm, while Brentford travel to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham at 8pm. Both fixtures will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Red Button.

