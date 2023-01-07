Brentford 0-1 West Ham: Said Benrahma scores the winner against his former side as the Hammers head into FA Cup fourth round

West Ham's Said Benrahma came off the bench to dump former club Brentford out of the FA Cup in superb style and end his side's winless run at the seventh attempt.

The Hammers winger, a former favourite in west London, struck from 20 yards with just 11 minutes to go to settle a third-round tie that was heading for a replay which neither side wanted.

Benrahma's goal came from the visitors' first attempt on target as Brentford dominated the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Lukasz Fabianski making a superb save to deny Yoane Wissa from close range early on.

Image: Hammers substitute Benrahma struck with 11 minutes left

Not even the introduction of new loan striker Kevin Schade could inspire a comeback for Brentford, who now have only Premier League football to play for this season. West Ham, meanwhile, march on to round four after picking up their first win since November 3.

How Benrahma stole the show

David Moyes named a strong squad for this FA Cup tie, hinting that the Hammers are taking this competition seriously this season, despite sitting just one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

But it was a much-changed Brentford side that dominated from the start and created the only real chance of the first half - one which should have been put away by Wissa.

Image: Benrahma refused to celebrate against his former employers

The exciting Keane Lewis-Potter burst down the right to cross for his strike-partner, who was unmarked in the box, but the forward could only fire straight at Fabianski who rushed out at his feet.

West Ham failed to create any shot on target in the first half but should have taken the lead at the beginning of the second with two big opportunities.

First, Tomas Soucek somehow fired wide while unmarked inside the six-yard box following a good move down the left involving Emerson and Lucas Paqueta. Craig Dawson then slipped at the far post after being found all alone by Paqueta's pinpoint free-kick.

The tenacious Lewis-Potter continued to trouble the Hammers' defence, testing Fabianski's gloves with one rasping drive before dropping a header wide of the far post from Mads Roerslev's cross from the right.

Image: Yoane Wissa has an early strike at goal against West Ham

Brentford brought on new striker Schade, signed on loan from Freiburg this week, for Lewis-Potter but it was former Bees attacker Benrahma - introduced at the same time - who stole the show.

Declan Rice pinched Wissa's pocket in the centre circle and the loose ball fell to Benrahma, who charged at the Brentford defence with a mazy run.

Just as he did many times in red and white, Benrahma finished with aplomb and chose not to celebrate in front of his former employers.

Brentford pushed for an equaliser in the final 10 minutes, with Schade seeing a shot deflected wide and Wissa missing from inside the box at the near post.

But it was West Ham, who had lost their previous three outings against Brentford going into the game, who earned the London derby bragging rights this time.

Brentford's next game is at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 5.30pm.

Brentford

The Bees then travel to Leeds for another top-flight fixture on Sunday January 22, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

West Ham's next outing is a crucial Premier League game at fellow strugglers Wolves on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.