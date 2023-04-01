Brighton 3-3 Brentford: European contenders can't be separated in Amex thriller

Brighton and Brentford played out an extraordinary 3-3 draw as the Seagulls came from behind three times to snatch a deserved point.

The visitors looked to be heading to a gritty away win until Alexis Mac Allister levelled matters with a minute of normal time to go from the spot after Aaron Hickey was penalised for handball following a VAR review. The result moves both teams above Liverpool, who drop to eighth place.

It was a fitting end to a pulsating and remarkable encounter that saw four goals scored inside the first 28 minutes. Pontus Jansson headed Brentford in front before Karou Mitoma lobbed the Seagulls level after a fantastic assist from goalkeeper Jason Steele. The parity lasted for just a minute though as Ivan Toney slammed the visitors ahead before Danny Welbeck levelled once more with a header.

Ethan Pinnock prodded home just after the break to leave Brentford dreaming of a potential top-four push but Brighton kept on probing and got their reward when Mac Allister kept his cool from the spot.

The hosts posted an incredible tally of 33 shots at Brentford's goal with every outfield starting player registering at least two efforts. Yet despite creating a total expected goals figure of 4.55 they couldn't put dogged Brentford away.

More to follow...

Where do Brighton or Brentford need to finish to qualify for Europe?

The top four in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League group stage

Fifth place and the FA Cup winners qualify for the Europa League group stage

The Carabao Cup winners qualify for the Europa Conference League playoff

However, if Man City, Man Utd or Brighton win the FA Cup and finish in the top five their Europa League qualifying spot for winning the competition will be passed down to the next highest Premier League finisher who doesn't qualify for Europe, so sixth place.

Similarly, because Man Utd won the Carabao Cup and will likely finish in the top five, their Europa Conference League qualifying spot from that competition will go to the next highest Premier League finisher without European football, so seventh place.

Brighton's next game is a trip to Bournemouth on Tuesday night - before the Seagulls play three successive games in London.

Premier League trips to Tottenham and Chelsea come in the two Saturdays before their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley on April 23.

Brentford face two more teams above them in the table over the next seven days, with a trip to Manchester United on Wednesday night coming days before the Bees welcome Newcastle at the Gtech Community Stadium next Saturday.