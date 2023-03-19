 Skip to content
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town. The FA Cup Quarter-Final.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2

  • D Undav (6th minute)
  • E Ferguson (51st minute)

Grimsby Town 0

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Grimsby Town 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

    Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

    Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Levi Colwill replaces Pervis Estupiñán.

    Second Half begins Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Grimsby Town 0.

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Alex Hunt replaces Danilo Orsi.

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. John McAtee replaces Kieran Green.

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Grimsby Town 0.

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Michee Efete (Grimsby Town).

    Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.

    Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Max Crocombe.

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Michee Efete.

    Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

    Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Otis Khan tries a through ball, but Harry Clifton is caught offside.

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Anthony Driscoll-Glennon.

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Andy Smith tries a through ball, but Michee Efete is caught offside.

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

    Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town).

    Foul by Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion).

    Otis Khan (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Danilo Orsi is caught offside.

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Grimsby Town 0. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

    Attempt saved. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.