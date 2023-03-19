Brighton and Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town. The FA Cup Quarter-Final.
Amex Stadium.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Grimsby Town 0. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.
Attempt missed. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma.
Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Attempt saved. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Anthony Driscoll-Glennon tries a through ball, but Danilo Orsi is caught offside.
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Grimsby Town 0. Deniz Undav (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.