Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Kaoru Mitoma scores last-gasp winner to send Reds crashing out of FA Cup

Brighton dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup thanks to a brilliant 92nd minute winner from Kaoru Mitoma as the Seagulls ran out deserved 2-1 winners in the fourth-round tie.

The Reds went ahead when Mo Salah carved through the heart of the Brighton defence to find the intelligent run of Harvey Elliott, who squirmed the ball beneath an onrushing Jason Steele (30).

The hosts responded nine minutes later when Tariq Lamptey's long-range effort was guided fortuitously beyond a wrong-footed Allison by the boot of Lewis Dunk (39).

Jurgen Klopp then attempted to force the issue midway through the second period, introducing James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez, but spirited Brighton held firm, before firing the killer blow in second-half stoppage time.

Image: Lewis Dunk (second left) celebrates with his Brighton team-mates after scoring their equaliser

Mitoma, outstanding all afternoon, had threatened Allison's goal on multiple occasions and was rewarded for his persistence in the dying embers of the game, shimmying through a crowd of players before rifling into the roof of the net (90+2).

More to follow...

Brighton's next game is at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Seagulls then travel to Selhurst Park to take on rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm.

Liverpool's next game is also in the Premier League, with a trip to Wolves on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Jurgen Klopp's side then travel to bitter rivals Everton on February 13 for a Monday Night Football encounter, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.