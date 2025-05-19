Brighton 3-2 Liverpool: Dramatic comeback boosts Seagulls' European qualification hopes

Brighton came from behind twice before substitute Jack Hinshelwood's late goal secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against Premier League champions Liverpool to boost their hopes of European qualification.

Brighton started the night knowing a win would take them into eighth - which could still be enough to secure European football for next season - and they did it the hard way against Liverpool, twice coming from behind before Hinshelwood popped up to spark the celebrations at the Amex Stadium.

It was a night for some of Liverpool's fringe players to show Arne Slot what they could do and they continued to display the quality that carried them to the title. Conor Bradley, starting ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, breezed through Brighton's defence before crossing for Harvey Elliott for a tap-in to give the champions an early lead.

At the other end, in the absence of the rested Virgil van Dijk, it wasn't so slick for Arne Slot's side. Brighton responded well to going behind and looked a threat every time they went forward. Danny Welbeck headed wide from close range but the chances kept on coming, Yasin Ayari finished a slick move from the hosts to bring the scores level.

Liverpool faced 11 shots in the opening 45 minutes - the most they have faced in the first half of a Premier League game this season and for nine years - but they regained the lead on the stroke of half time.

Dominik Szoboszlai, from a crossing position, unexpectedly fired the ball past Bart Verbruggen. Did he mean it? Was it meant to be a cross? Slot's reaction on the touchline was one of disbelief, while speaking on Sky Sports at half-time, Gary Neville said: "It didn't have the shape of a cross." However, Szoboszlai's nonchalant celebration and his sheepish look suggested that maybe he didn't mean it.

Brighton continued to go forward after the break and piled the pressure on Liverpool, but it was Slot's side who had the better chances to extend their advantage.

Mohamed Salah - making his 300th Premier League appearance - proved he is only human, missing an open goal to stretch the visitors' lead before substitute Kaoru Mitoma equalised, bringing Brighton levelled for a second time in the 69th minute. Alisson kept out Welbeck's initial effort but Mitoma, who had been on the pitch for four minutes, followed up to hammer home the rebound.

There looked to be only one winner in the closing stages with the momentum with Brighton, but they looked set to be frustrated when Hinshelwood's close-range effort was initially chalked off. However, replays showed Matt O'Riley was marginally onside before delivering the assist, prompting wild celebrations for the goal and at full-time.

'Pure relief when goal was given' Brighton matchwinner Jack Hinshelwood to Sky Sports:



"First of all coming off the bench, I wanted to come into the game and make a great impact and work my hardest.



"I think the ball comes across and it sat up perfectly and I tapped it in.



"There was a nervous wait until the goal was allowed but when it was allowed it was pure relief."

How can Brighton qualify for Europe?

Liverpool have now taken only a point from three games since clinching the title on April 27, while Fabian Hurzeler's hosts climbed to eighth - three points above Brentford - ahead of Sunday's season finale at Tottenham.

Brighton's attempts to sneak into Europe became complex after rivals Crystal Palace snatched a Europa League place with Saturday's shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

Fabian Hurzeler's side must remain in eighth position to stand any chance and then hope Chelsea finish seventh and beat Real Betis in the Conference League final.

It's also possible if Chelsea finish sixth, win the Conference League, and Newcastle finish seventh, but if the Blues lift the trophy and finish inside the top five, there will be no European place for eighth.

Hurzeler proud of Brighton's character

Fabian Hurzeler was proud of his Brighton players' character and courage to comeback in their crucial 3-2 win against Liverpool which keeps their hopes for European football next season alive.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:

"There have been a lot of highs and lows throughout the season. It's important you don't overreact and important to stay grounded and humble because there is still one game to go but I'm really proud of the team.

"It's not only about playing a football game and the tactical side but it's about the mental side too. We only can be successful if you stick together and we proved that today so we are very happy but there is one game to go.

"The players changed the intensity on the pitch. They used the goal as the wake up signal. Liverpool were impressive first 20 minutes but I was happy with the reaction.

'Howell a special player' Brighton teenager Harry Howell became the club's youngest player to play in the Premier League when he came on in a double substitution with Jack Hinshelwood at the age of 17. Howell is Hinshelwood's cousin.



On coming on with his cousin Howell, Hinshelwood said: "It was a really nice moment coming on with my cousin. We've been working so hard since we were kids. Playing together since we were just born kicking balls with each other, so to come on together and he made a great run across the front post to open the gap for me, so I'll be thanking him later."



On Howell, Brighton boss Hurzeler added: "It's a special player for his young age. I always give young players the chance because it's not about your age if you're good enough."

Story of the match in stats...

Slot bemoans 'fine margins' after Brighton defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking after a 3-2 defeat at Brighton:

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking after a 3-2 defeat at Brighton:

"After they score the 2-2 I think the momentum swung their way and then they score the third, it was a close margin. Two very good teams were on the pitch. We didn't score a third when we were up.

"I know these players already for 10 months, so it's not the first time I'm judging them. It's nice to see Harvey Elliot score a goal.

"In general it was a good game from both teams, both teams wanting to play football - no time wasting or delaying, just play football."

What did Slot learn from Brighton defeat?

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"Probably not much. He said he knows the players well, even the fringe players, and he sees them every day.

"His answer at the end of the Sky interview was probably telling in terms of they don;t just have goal scorers, they create a lot of chances, and that's why Liverpool have won the league.

Liverpool's midfielder Harvey Elliott hints a possible exit from the club in the summer.

"Defensively, Arsenal are a better team, but in terms of goals and chances they create, Liverpool should have even scored three at least against Brighton.

"I think that's now 31 games out of 37 they've scored two or more in a Premier League game, which is a record which is pretty outstanding, that's why [they're champions].

Carra: I wanted more from Konate in Van Dijk's absence Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Ibrahima Konate's performance against Brighton in the absence of captain Virgil van Dijk:



"I wanted a bit more from Konate.



"I know the Liverpool players have been away and they are not at their best. The intensity is not there and it is probably a bit easier to get at the back four than it would be normally. But even for the second goal, Konate does something ridiculous and he flies out of position.



"I've always had the feeling with all the centre-backs that have played alongside Van Dijk, I've almost wanted to see them on their own for a period. I haven't because I want to see Van Dijk play every week, but they are playing alongside arguably the best centre-back the Premier League has seen, and I've wanted to see what they can do without him.



"I want a little bit more from them, not in terms of making mistakes, but leadership.



"I used to say the same about Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and now Konate, but it would be interesting to see them play 10 to 15 games without Van Dijk to become the leader at the back, organise the defence and make people around them do better.



"That was certainly lacking from Konate against Brighton, especially second half."

