Brighton 2-3 Liverpool: Cody Gakpo scores twice in thrilling five-goal second half to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Cody Gakpo netted twice in a thrilling five-goal second half to send Carabao Cup holders Liverpool into the quarter-finals with a 3-2 victory over Brighton.

Liverpool continued firing on all fronts under Arne Slot to keep Brighton's miserable League Cup record going - unable to progress past this stage since the 1978-79 season - and set up a trip to Southampton in the next round.

Both sides made eight changes from the weekend's Premier League fixtures and the opening period lacked quality in the final third. Tariq Lamptey had the best chance when he was denied one-on-one by stand-in goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw Tottenham vs Man Utd



Arsenal vs Crystal Palace



Newcastle vs Brentford



Southampton vs Liverpool



Ties to be played week commencing December 16

Player ratings: Brighton: Steele (6), Lamptey (5), Igor (5), Gruda (6), Enciso (6), Adingra (7), Moder (6), Kadioglu (6), Wieffer (6), Ferguson (6), Van Hecke (5).



Subs: Estupinan (6), Veltman (6), Hinshelwood (6), Mitoma (6), Welbeck (6).



Liverpool: Jaros (8), Gomez (6), Endo (6), Diaz (7), Szoboszlai (6), Jones (6), Gakpo (9), Robertson (6), Quansah (5), Morton (6), Bradley (6).



Subs: Mac Allister (6), Nyoni (6), Salah (6), Nunez (6), Konate (n/a)



Player of the Match: Cody Gakpo

But the struggle in front of goal instantly changed within 60 seconds of the second half. Gakpo was allowed to cut inside from the left and fired a rocket into the right corner to put Liverpool in front.

Jaros, on his first Liverpool start, produced a stunning save to tip Simon Adingra's header onto the right post before Evan Ferguson fired over from close range.

Liverpool then wasted a three-on-one breakaway when Dominik Szoboszlai was denied, but Gakpo doubled their lead seconds later, firing past Jason Steele.

The visitors appeared to be easing into the quarter-finals until Adringra netted from a rebound in the 81st minute although Luis Diaz quickly restored their two-goal advantage by firing in off the post.

There was to be another twist, though, when Lamptey's shot deflected past Jaros in the 90th minute although Liverpool held on.

Slot: Gakpo in tough competition with Diaz

Image: A comparison of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz's stats in all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said:

"If you have to come here, you know it's going to be a difficult game because of the style of play, because of the recruitment they had here over the last few years. And then to get away here with a win is very pleasing for the long term.

"I really liked what I saw from players that haven't played that much this season. They were able to play the similar style that we usually do and they brought quality into the game. That makes it even harder for me to make line-ups in the upcoming weeks."

On Cody Gakpo: "He's been a good player for Liverpool for a long time now and he continues doing that and that's a good thing. For me, he is a regular starter. He's not starting every game, but he started on a regular basis. And he's in a tough competition with Luis Diaz, who, when he went to the left, also scored a goal."

Hurzeler: Liverpool had timing on their side

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said:

"It's disappointing to be knocked out in the cup, but we were not ruthless enough and that was a difference.

"Liverpool scored at the right moment, they scored out of nowhere with an unbelievable shot and they had their timing on their side. We were not able to reply in the right moments."