Brighton vs Man City: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Brighton defender Adam Webster could be available for the visit of champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Webster has missed the Seagulls' past five games in all competitions but returned to training this week and is hoping to prove his fitness.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also in contention having recovered from knocks to be unused substitutes last week, but Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are still out.

City boss Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns after the midweek victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

John Stones, who was not in the squad in Belgium, is available to make the trip, while Ederson and Gabriel Jesus - who both linked up with their team-mates in Bruges after missing last weekend's win over Burnley following periods of isolation, are also available.

Ferran Torres is the only absentee as the Spain international continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

How to follow

Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester City Saturday 23rd October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Brighton vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Having lost their first seven Premier League games against Man City by an aggregate score of 21-2, Brighton came from 0-2 down to win 3-2 in their last such meeting in May.

Manchester City have never lost back-to-back league meetings with Brighton, overall losing just four of their 22 previous such games against the Seagulls (W14 D4 L4).

Brighton scored more goals in their last match against Manchester City (3) than they had in their previous eight games against them in all competitions (2).

Each of Brighton's last three Premier League games have finished level, with their last two finishing 0-0. Since their promotion to the competition in 2017, the Seagulls have had more draws (53) and more goalless draws (19) than any other side in the competition.

Since their 3-2 defeat against Brighton in May, Manchester City have conceded just three further goals in their nine Premier League games (W6 D2 L1), keeping seven clean sheets in that run. Including that loss at Brighton, each of the Citizens' last seven goals conceded in the competition have come in the second half of games.

Between them, Manchester City (12) and Brighton (21) have faced the fewest shots on target in the Premier League this season, while they are also two of the three sides to have the lowest xG against totals in the competition this term (Man City 4.8, Brighton 8.1).

Brighton have been shown more yellow cards than any other side in the Premier League this season (22), with no player picking up more bookings than Seagulls defender Joël Veltman (4).

No player has created more chances from set plays this season than Brighton's Pascal Groß (11), while of all players with at least 10 chances created this term, the German has the highest share from set piece situations (69 per cent - 11/16).

Man City's Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in four Premier League starts against Brighton, netting a hat-trick on his last visit to the Amex Stadium in July 2020. However, Sterling has scored just once from 13 attempts in the Premier League so far this season.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2020. Only once before has the Belgian scored in three consecutive appearances in the competition, doing so in September/October 2015.

Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Carragher, Michael Bridge and Oliver Yew to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.

PART 1 | Jamie Carragher's big Manchester United vs Liverpool preview

PART 2 | Michael Bridge on West Ham vs Spurs, and why Dele Alli my need a fresh start

PART 3 | Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Friday Night Football and Brighton vs Man City on Saturday Night Football: City look devastating again, Cole Palmer focus