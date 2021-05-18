Brighton 3-2 Manchester City: Seagulls come back from 2-0 down to beat Premier League champions

Brighton came roaring back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Manchester City 3-2 in front of 8,000 fans at a bouncing Amex Stadium.

Brighton afforded champions City a guard of honour in the pre-match preliminaries but maintained that friendly welcome in the opening stages as Ilkay Gundogan headed the visitors in front (2).

However, the complexion of the game changed when Joao Cancelo was adjudged to have denied Danny Welbeck, who later limped off injured, a clear goalscoring opportunity after failing to deal with a long ball and was given his marching orders.

City were defending their box with great authority and sensationally doubled their lead when Foden scored with a fine run and finish that started inside his own half (48).

Image: Phil Foden cups his ear in celebration

But a quick response from Leandro Trossard (50) breathed life back into the contest before Adam Webster rose heroically to head home a Pascal Gross cross to level it up (72).

Roared on by their home fans, Brighton kept up the intensity and sensationally took the lead when Dan Burn scored his first goal for Brighton (76) on his 60th appearance for the club.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), White (8), Webster (8), Burn (8), Gross (8), Moder (7), Alzate (7), Bissouma (8), Mac Allister (7), Jahanbakhsh (7), Welbeck (7)



Subs: Lallana (6),



Man City: Ederson (6), Cancelo (4), Dias (7), Stones (7), Zinchenko (6), Rodrigo (5), Gundogan (7), Silva (6), Torres (6), Mahrez (6), Foden (8)



Subs: Jesus (6), Fernandinho (5)



Man of the match:Yves Bissouma

How Potter got the better of Pep...

Plenty of the 8,000 supporters in attendance were in their seats two hours before kick-off just to sample the view of being back home but they were given an immediate reminder of why Pep Guardiola's team are champions. Riyad Mahrez turned Burn down the right flank and delivered a fantastic ball that was headed home by Gundogan at the back post.

That early goal failed to deflate the home fans, though, as City were reduced to 10 men just 10 minutes in.

Cancelo misjudged a long ball forward and, in his desperation to atone, brought down Welbeck as the Seagulls forward raced towards goal. VAR had a look at the incident before agreeing with the decision of referee Stuart Attwell to dismiss Cancelo for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Guardiola sacrificed the unfortunate Ferran Torres - who scored a hat-trick at Newcastle on Friday - in favour of Eric Garcia.

Albion's attacking threat was reduced by Welbeck limping off with an apparent thigh injury as the possibility of even scoring one goal in the game looked slim up against Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Just like they had done in the first half, City made a rapid start to the second, with Foden stealing the limelight with a fantastic goal.

There appeared to be little danger when the England star collected the ball wide on the left around 15 yards inside his own half. But after a change of pace to take him away from White, Foden found himself charging into the box and found the bottom-right corner with a sublime finish.

Foden cupped his ear to the fans as he wheeled away celebrating but Brighton were back in it with their next attack.

Trossard took advantage of a poor pass by Rodrigo and dribbled his way past Dias in the box before smashing an effort through Ederson.

The momentum was with the hosts now as the champions sunk deeper into their own box. That caused the pressure to build and the game was level moments later.

Webster was the man rising majestically to thump a header home from Gross' pinpoint cross with 18 minutes to go. Despite this being technically a dead-rubber, the noise generated around the ground suggested this meant more than that.

Brighton weren't done there, though.

Potter's side kept getting the ball into dangerous areas and Burn found himself on the end of a cross. His initial effort was repelled by Ederson but Burn was on hand to prod home the rebound to send the 8,000 inside the Amex absolutely potty.

The talk of a move away this summer won't be going away judged on this performance. Yes, Brighton had a man advantage for 80 minutes but Bissouma was a driving force in the midfield, pushing City back at every opportunity with a display full of class and that packed a punch. Everything he does, he does with great speed which makes him a very tricky customer to deal with as Rodrigo found out. No player made more tackles (5) or won the ball back for his side (8) over the 90 minutes.

A special mention must go to Foden too for a breath-taking moment of brilliance. One that was a treat to see live.

Opta stats

This was just the second time in Premier League history a team starting the day top of the table has led by 2+ goals and lost, after Man City themselves did so against Manchester United in April 2018.

Brighton picked up their first ever Premier League victory over Manchester City. They had lost each of their previous seven against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 21-2.

City's possession figure in this match was just 37% - the lowest recorded by a side managed by Pep Guardiola in a single top-flight match.

City have conceded six goals in their last two away Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road in the competition.

Foden has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season. Among players in the top five European leagues currently aged under 21, only Erling Haaland (39) has scored more.

City became just the third side to have both scored a goal and had a player sent off in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League match, after Blackburn Rovers (vs Leeds in February 1995) and Norwich City (vs Portsmouth in January 2005).

What's next?

Brighton's final game of the season is against Arsenal on Sunday, while Manchester City will celebrate their title with their returning fans as Everton are the visitors. Both games kick-off at 4pm.