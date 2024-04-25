Brighton 0-4 Manchester City: Phil Foden double closes gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to one point with a flawless 4-0 victory at Brighton.

Arsenal had moved four clear of City with a midweek win over Chelsea while Liverpool slipped up at Merseyside rivals Everton - and Pep Guardiola's side responded with a fine performance on the south coast to keep their title fate in their own hands.

City had the win wrapped up by half-time after Kevin De Bruyne planted a superb diving header high into the net before Foden struck twice with a deflected free-kick and a ruthless finish into the bottom left corner from a Brighton mistake.

Julian Alvarez capped the perfect evening for Pep Guardiola's side with the fourth in the second half, sweeping in from close range following good work from Kyle Walker.

Player ratings: Brighton: Steele (7), Veltman (5), Dunk (5), Van Hecke (5), Barco (5), Gross (6), Baleba (5), Lallana (5), Moder (5), Welbeck (6), Pedro (6).



Subs: Adingra (6), Offiah (6), Igor (6), O’Mahony (6)



Man City: Ederson (7), Walker (8), Akanji (7), Ake (7), Gvardiol (7), Rodri (7), Kovacic (7), De Bruyne (8), Bernardo Silva (7), Foden (8), Alvarez (8).



Subs: Grealish (6), Nunes (6), Doku (6), Gomez (6), Lewis (6)



Player of the Match: Phil Foden

How City eased past Brighton

Image: Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after giving Man City the lead at Brighton

Ederson had to save from Danny Welbeck inside the first two minutes but City's quality soon came through with De Bruyne brilliantly powering Walker's cross home with his head from 12 yards.

Julian Alvarez deputised well up front for the injured Erling Haaland, flashing a shot across goal, with Brighton unable to find a way out of City's press.

The hosts were unfortunate twice in conceding the second. Foden was awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after losing his footing and his set piece was diverted in off Pascal Gross.

Team news: Adam Lallana started for Brighton while goalkeeper Jason Steele replaced Bart Verbruggen. Valentin Barco came in at left-back for Pervis Estupinan after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Man City made three changes their FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea. Ederson, Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic came in for Stefan Ortega, Jack Grealish and John Stones. Julian Alvarez started up front in place of the injured Erling Haaland.

Brighton had bravely tried to play out from the back yet were undone when Bernardo Silva cut out the pass of young left-back Valentin Barco and the ball ran for Foden to finish.

Gross saw his penalty appeal waved away early in the second half when he went down under pressure from Rodri before Nathan Ake escaped when the ball hit his right arm in the box.

Up the other end, Alvarez had two attempts at goal, but it was with his third that the net rippled. Ederson found Walker down the Brighton left with a long pass and the right-back powered into the area, sliding in for the ball with Steele forcing it to Alavarez who turned into an empty net.

The frustrated home fans were left raging when their third penalty appeal of the evening turned down after Joao Pedro hit the deck in the box having tangled legs with Josko Gvardiol.

Pedro missed Brighton's best chance late on from close range while substitute Jeremy Doku was denied City's fifth by the left foot of Steele in injury time.

Opta Stats: Brighton slump continues

Manchester City are now unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions (W24 D6), making them the third English top-flight side to go 30+ matches without defeat, after Nottingham Forest (40 in 1978) and Manchester United (twice - 34 in 1993-94 & 33 in 1998-99).

Manchester City's Phil Foden scored his 50th (and 51st) Premier League goal, and became only the third player to score 50 top-flight goals under manager Pep Guardiola while aged 23 or younger, after Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Brighton have won just six of their last 27 Premier League games (D11 L10) - since the start of this spell in September, only Burnley (5), Nottingham Forest (5), and Sheffield United (3) have won fewer matches in the division.

Manchester City are only the fourth side to score 4+ goals in four consecutive Premier League games, after Manchester United in April 2000, Man City themselves in May 2022, and Arsenal in March this year.

FPL stats: Brighton vs Man City Goals Foden (2), De Bruyne, Alvarez Assists Walker (2), Silva Bonus points Foden (3pts), Walker (2pts), De Bruyne (1pt)

Brighton visit south coast rivals Bournemouth on Sunday in the Premier League. Kick-off 2pm.

Manchester City continue their title bid at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm. City feature on Sky Sports again on Saturday May 4 when they host Wolves. Kick-off 5.30pm.

