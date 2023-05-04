Brighton 1-0 Man United: Alexis Mac Allister's stoppage-time penalty sends Seagulls into top six

Brighton avenged their recent FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Manchester United by claiming a 1-0 win thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's dramatic stoppage-time penalty.

United, hoping to consolidate their place in the top four, were dealt the decisive blow when referee Andre Marriner was sent to the pitch-side monitor by VAR in the 99th minute of an otherwise goal-shy encounter, awarding a last-gasp spot-kick for a Luke Shaw handball.

Mac Allister, roared on by a raucous Amex Stadium crowd, held his nerve to thump the ball beyond the clutches of David De Gea, in turn moving Brighton above Tottenham and Aston Villa, while leaving United looking nervously over their shoulders.

The Seagulls' chances of catching United and scraping into the Champions League spots remain extremely slim, with Erik ten Hag's side eight points better off, but a top-five finish is a distinct possibility going into a hectic final month of fixtures - Roberto De Zerbi's side are four points adrift of Liverpool with a two-game advantage.

How Brighton snatched late win

Image: Alex Mac Allister celebrates his 99th-minute winner against Man Utd

It was a stunning late twist - one that could play a significant role in who gets to enjoy the rigours of continental football next season, and in which competition.

"If you get beaten, you want to have revenge," Ten Hag warned pre-match. So it proved.

A breathless opening, full of risk but no reward, saw Antony squander United's most presentable chance after only two minutes, before Kaoru Mitoma followed suit up the other end, striking against the face of De Gea.

Much the same as the meeting at Wembley 11 days prior, Brighton offered more consistent threat, but were failing to discover any cutting edge. In the end, fortune favoured the brave.

Image: Kaoru Mitoma returned to Brighton's starting line-up having been on the bench against Wolves

With time running out, and Ten Hag's side seemingly content with a point, the hosts continued to pour forward in search of a breakthrough. Seagulls substitute Solly March, who missed the decisive spot-kick in that semi-final defeat, lashed wide and De Gea superbly denied Moises Caicedo.

The sense of injustice was building in the stands, with the contest growing ever-more feisty, before Shaw inexplicably handled a corner and, after referee Marriner consulted the pitch-side monitor and pointed to the spot, Mac Allister fired emphatically home.

"We deserved to win today and we deserved to win the semi-final," De Zerbi concluded after the game.

The win also represents the Italian's twelfth league win as Brighton manager in his 26th game in charge, equalling the number of victories managed by Graham Potter in the entirety of last season.

De Zerbi: 'There is a god of football'

"I am really happy, really delighted for the performance, for the result," Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

"I think there is a god of football because we deserved to win in the semi-final and we lost on penalties, here we won with a penalty for us. Both games I think we played better than United and the last result was unfair.

"We played a fantastic game, we dominated the game against one incredible team, one great team. But I think my players deserved to win."

Asked what this says about what Brighton can achieve this season, De Zerbi, keen to focus on the next game at home to Everton on Monday, replied: "At the moment, nothing."

He added: "We are to play another six games, six very tough games, and on Monday we will play the first game, very tough against Everton, and we have to win because if we do not win against Everton we lose these three points."

Ten Hag: We lost a bit of focus

"In the first minute we create a great chance but we do not score so we have to be more clinical with the chances that we create in the first half.

"We had the chances, clearly. Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro. One has to go in. But if you cannot win it because you do not take your chances, do not lose it. We gave away a goal, maybe we lose a little bit of focus. That cannot happen.

"Also, we were a little unlucky because it was never a free-kick that the corner was coming from. There were so many bad tackles tonight where there was no whistle and this was nothing, a fair block, and there is a whistle.

"We cannot bounce back [on the night] but that is what we have to do on Sunday."

Brighton continue their quest for European football when they host relegation-threatened Everton on Monday May 8, kick-off 5.30pm. Man United head to West Ham on Sunday at the later time of 7pm.

May 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 13: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 18: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

May 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 24: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm