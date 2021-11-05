Brighton vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Brighton will check on the fitness of Dan Burn ahead of their home game against Newcastle.

The big defender missed the draw at Liverpool last weekend after suffering a knee injury in the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester and it was initially thought he would not be available again until after the international break - but Albion boss Graham Potter thinks the 29-year-old is making good progress and a decision will be made on whether Saturday's game comes too soon for him.

Aaron Connolly (heel) was absent at Anfield but should return to the squad, although Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) remain out.

Paul Dummett is Newcastle's only absentee ahead of Saturday's trip to the south coast. The defender continues his recovery from a calf problem, but interim boss Graeme Jones otherwise has no fitness concerns.

Slovakia international 'keeper Martin Dubravka was an unused substitute for last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea following his return from a foot injury which required surgery during the summer, and he is now competing with Karl Darlow for a starting berth.

How to follow

Follow Brighton vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

So much for a brighter immediate future for Newcastle, eh? The way the club have conducted their business - most of it playing out in the media - has been a shambles. Hiring an experienced director of football to oversee what is likely to be an overhaul of monstrous proportions over the next six months surely was their first major decision to make. Instead, they are making a meal out of securing Eddie Howe as their main man.

Graeme Jones remains in charge this weekend with the club very much in limbo. I was expecting more of a reaction to his methods than the tame showings put on at Crystal Palace and Chelsea. The defence remains leaky and confidence looks drained with Allan Saint-Maximin cutting a frustrated figure in the last two games.

I can see things getting much worse at the Amex in what could be a very one-sided encounter.

Newcastle haven't scored in four games against Graham Potter's Brighton, losing 3-0 in both fixtures last campaign. His team did us proud with their performance at Liverpool last weekend, showing serious bravery on the ball and a clear game-plan. They will be pinning the Toon back for large periods, like Palace did in the 1-1 draw two weeks ago. That should see them rack up the shots and the corner count.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

BETTING ANGLE: Brighton to win, to have 16 or more shots and to win six or more corners (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Brighton have never lost in eight previous Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W4 D4), with the Seagulls conceding just one goal in those eight games.

Newcastle have faced Brighton without ever winning more often than they have any other side in the Premier League (D4 L4).

Brighton won both Premier League meetings against Newcastle 3-0 last season - the previous six games between the sides in the competition had produced just four goals combined (Brighton 3, Newcastle 1).

Newcastle have only scored with one of their 96 shots in the Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion (1.0%) - since 2017-18, that conversion rate is the lowest of any of the 344 instances a team has had at least 50 attempts against another opponent in that time.

Brighton have won 16 points in their opening 10 league games this season (W4 D4 L2), their most ever after 10 top-flight matches in a season. Two defeats is their joint-fewest at this stage of a top-flight season, equaling their record in 1981-82 (W3 D5 L2).

Newcastle United have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season (D4 L6) - the Magpies have never had a longer winless start to a league season. They last went more than 10 league games without a win between December 2007 and March 2008 (13 games).

Brighton have won just four of their 26 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (D12 L10), scoring just once in their last seven matches against the bottom three. Their win ratio of 15.4% in these matches is the second-lowest of any team to play in more than one Premier League season, ahead only of Bradford City (12.5%).

Newcastle have the highest expected goals (xG) against figure of any team in the Premier League this season (20.2), while only Norwich have conceded more goals (25) than the Magpies (23). They are also one of only two teams still looking to keep a clean sheet in the competition this season, along with Watford.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is averaging a goal or assist every 50 minutes at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring in both starts there when he played for Bournemouth. Among the 152 players to have played at least 200 minutes at the Amex, Wilson has the best minutes per goal or assist ratio at the stadium.

No player has created more chances from set plays in the Premier League this season than Newcastle's Matt Ritchie (13).

