Brighton 3-0 Newcastle: Graham Potter's side boost Premier League survival hopes

Brighton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival after cruising to an emphatic 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Newcastle.
The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes and they got their rewards on the stroke of half-time, Leandro Trossard's curled effort picking out the bottom corner.
After the break, Ryan Fraser struck the woodwork for the visitors but two minutes later they were further behind as Danny Welbeck's strike doubled Graham Potter's side's advantage.
Neil Maupay rounded off a brilliant evening for Brighton, further deepening Newcastle's problems.
The pressure is firmly on Toon boss Steve Bruce with just nine games remaining in the campaign. His side sit just two points above the relegation places, albeit with a game in hand on 18th-placed Fulham, who lost to Leeds on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, victory makes the table better reading for Brighton, who move six points clear of the drop zone.
More to follow...
What's next?
Following the international break, Brighton travel to Manchester United on Sunday, April 4 at 7.30pm. Meanwhile, Newcastle host Tottenham at St James' Park on the same day, Kick-off at 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.