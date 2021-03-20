Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3

  • L Trossard (48th minute)
  • D Welbeck (51st minute)
  • N Maupay (68th minute)

Newcastle United 0

    Brighton 3-0 Newcastle: Graham Potter's side boost Premier League survival hopes

    Match report as Brighton boost their survival hopes with victory over Newcastle; goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neil Maupay seal win; Newcastle problems deepen as Steve Bruce's side stay just two points above the relegation places; Brighton move six clear of the drop zone

    Saturday 20 March 2021 21:56, UK

    Image: Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Newcastle

    Brighton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival after cruising to an emphatic 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Newcastle.

    The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes and they got their rewards on the stroke of half-time, Leandro Trossard's curled effort picking out the bottom corner.

    After the break, Ryan Fraser struck the woodwork for the visitors but two minutes later they were further behind as Danny Welbeck's strike doubled Graham Potter's side's advantage.

    Neil Maupay rounded off a brilliant evening for Brighton, further deepening Newcastle's problems.

    The pressure is firmly on Toon boss Steve Bruce with just nine games remaining in the campaign. His side sit just two points above the relegation places, albeit with a game in hand on 18th-placed Fulham, who lost to Leeds on Friday evening.

    Meanwhile, victory makes the table better reading for Brighton, who move six points clear of the drop zone.

    What's next?

    Following the international break, Brighton travel to Manchester United on Sunday, April 4 at 7.30pm. Meanwhile, Newcastle host Tottenham at St James' Park on the same day, Kick-off at 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

