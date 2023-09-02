Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: Evan Ferguson's hat-trick rocks ragged Toon

Brighton's teenage superstar Evan Ferguson scored his first career hat-trick as Brighton won 3-1 against Newcastle, who have now lost three on the spin.

Nick Pope set the tone for a wobbly Newcastle performance, making multiple errors for Brighton's opener which was clinically finished by Ferguson after Billy Gilmour's shot was spilled by the Toon goalkeeper.

Brighton's football at times was sumptuous, running rings around Newcastle's midfield and Ferguson's second goal was a thing of beauty as he curled home majestically from 25 yards.

The points were wrapped up by Ferguson on 70 minutes as his deflected effort completely wrongfooted Pope to cap a quite extraordinary performance from the 18-year-old.

Eddie Howe's men, who scored a late consolation through Callum Wilson, now head into the international break on the back of three straight defeats having lost to Man City, Liverpool and Roberto De Zerbi's barnstorming team.

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (8), Van Hecke (8), Dunk (8), Estupinan (8), Veltman (8), Gilmour (8), Gross (8), Joao Pedro (7), March (8), Mitoma (7), Ferguson (9)



Subs: Lamptey (7), Milner (7), Lallana (7), Dahoud (7), Adingra (7)



Newcastle: Pope (4), Trippier (6), Schar (4), Burn (4), Targett (5), Tonali (6), Guimaraes (6), Joelinton (6), Almiron (6), Isak (6), Gordon (6)



Subs: Anderson (6), Longstaff (6), Barnes (6), Lascelles (6), Wilson (7)



Player of the match: Evan Ferguson

How Brighton rocked to make this Fergie's time...

A day after Albion were drawn to face Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in their maiden Europa League campaign, there seemed nerves in the camp as Newcastle created two big opportunities inside the first four minutes both squandered by Alexander Isak.

Team news Roberto De Zerbi made three changes from the defeat to West Ham with Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman and Joao Pedro all handed starts.

Sven Botman was ruled out for Newcastle, owing to his ankle injury picked up against Liverpool, so former Brighton man Dan Burn played centre-back and Matt Targett started at left-back.

Eddie Howe's men were on Thursday pitted against AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group but it was Brighton that looked like a team set to play in Europe's premier competition.

A rushed clearance from Pope led to the opening goal. Brighton countered quickly and a stinging effort from Gilmour wasn't handled well by Pope and Ferguson was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Newcastle struggled to match Brighton's intensity and despite Howe freshening things up with a triple substitution on 57 minutes, it failed to stem the constant flow of attacks towards their goal.

It was 2-0 when Ferguson showed off his eye for a goal from range. The Republic of Ireland international was afforded time and space deep inside Newcastle's half and duly dispatched a fine curling effort into the bottom right corner from distance.

Anthony Gordon wasted a golden opportunity to halve Newcastle's deficit when sidefooting wide - a miss that drew chants of "Champions League, you're having a laugh" from the home fans.

Then came Ferguson's moment. He again took aim from outside the box, only this time his strike took a wicked nick off the errant Fabian Schar and flew past Pope.

In spite a dismal showing on the pitch, Newcastle's away fans continued to vocally back their side with their tops off in the summer sunshine and were rewarded when Wilson strode through and finished.

Following the international break, Brighton head to Manchester United on Saturday September 16. Kick-off 3pm.

Newcastle return with a home fixture against Brentford on Sunday September 17, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm.

