Brighton 0-0 Norwich: Seagulls draw another blank as dismal run continues

Brighton failed to score for the sixth time in seven Premier League matches and Neal Maupay missed a penalty as they drew 0-0 with Norwich.

Graham Potter's team registered 31 shots on goal but only tested Tim Krul four times - it's the most shots on goal a team has had in one Premier League game without scoring this season.

Dean Smith's side dug in for a point that still leaves them in huge relegation trouble. They remain seven points from safety having played three more games than fourth-bottom Everton.

Brighton's best opportunity fell to Maupay in the first half after Sam Byram had handled in the area, but the Seagulls striker ballooned the penalty over the crossbar.

More to follow...

Brighton face two trips to north London as they go to Arsenal on Saturday, April 9 - kick-off 3pm - and then Tottenham on Saturday, April 16; kick-off 12.30pm.

Norwich face a trip to Turf Moor to take on relegation rivals Burnley on Sunday, April 10 live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 2pm.