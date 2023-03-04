Brighton 4-0 West Ham: Sensational Seagulls romp past hapless Hammers

Brighton moved further into the European picture with a convincing and classy 4-0 win over hapless West Ham.

The victory takes the Seagulls onto 38 points, just three points off Newcastle in fifth with a game in hand.

Alexis Mac Allister started the romp from the penalty spot after Jarrod Bowen had fouled Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman doubled the lead after the break, flicking home via a Mac Allister header.

The Hammers wilted under the constant pressure and passing from Brighton, who added a third when Mitoma slid in at the back post.

Even at 3-0 up, Brighton created a hatful of chances with substitute Facundo Buonanotte hitting the crossbar and eventually Danny Welbeck grabbed the fourth with a fantastic finish from the edge of the box.

It proved fantastic viewing for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and he watched from the stands with his feet up while he served a touchline ban for his red card in the tunnel against Fulham a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, West Ham fans in the away end chanted "you don't know what you're doing" towards their manager David Moyes. His side didn't muster a single shot on goal in the second half and remain only two points above the drop zone.

Player ratings Brighton:Steele (7), Lamptey (7), Webster (7), Dunk (7), Estupinan (7), Gross (8), Caicedo (8), March (8), Mac Allister (8), Mitoma (8), Ferguson (8)



Subs:Veltman (8), Welbeck (8), Buonanotte (7)



West Ham:Areola (7), Johnson (5), Ogbonna (6), Aguerd (6), Emerson (6), Soucek (4), Rice (5), Paqueta (5), Benrahma (6), Ings (5), Bowen (4)



Subs:Lanzini (5), Scamacca (5), Downes (5), Fornals (6)



Player of the match: Alexis Mac Allister

How Brighton romped past woeful Hammers...

Brighton won the reverse fixture at the London Stadium - a game where Mac Allister opened the scoring from the penalty spot. History repeated itself when Jarrod Bowen clumsily got the wrong side of Mitoma, who didn't need a second invitation to hit the deck. World Cup winner Mac Allister dispatched the penalty in clinical fashion.

West Ham were happy to relinquish possession and wait for chances on the counter and Bowen should have levelled matters on 24 minutes when through one-on-one but Jason Steele blocked the effort away.

Team news Robert Sanchez was only the bench after starting the last 48 Premier League games with Jason Steele given a chance to impress in the sticks after playing in the FA Cup. Solly March and Pervis Estupinan returned after missing the midweek win at Stoke. David Moyes continued with playing three forwards with Danny Ings leading the line. West Ham’s bench certainly looked light with two goalkeepers named.

That was to be the Londoners' last serious attempt on goal as Brighton stepped up their intensity after the break even further.

The second goal came from a corner that was won after a magnificently brave passing move that started with goalkeeper Steele playing out under pressure. Mac Allister flicked on from the set piece and Veltman chested the ball home from close range.

Brighton relentless nature makes them stand out from the crowd, and they kept pinning West Ham back for the remainder of the match.

Solly March was given too much room on the edge of the box and he found Pascal Gross, who in turn sent a cross-come-shot into the mixer which was turned home by Mitoma. Welbeck - off the bench - curled home a late fourth as Brighton posted an expected goals total of 3.56 - the third-highest total posted by any team this season.

"We're all going on a European tour" sang the home fans. Keep playing like this and that may just happen.

Rice: Brighton played us off the pitch, it was demoralising

Declan Rice was in a despondent mood after West Ham's 4-0 defeat to Brighton and apologised to the fans for a demoralising performance.

Declan Rice speaking to Sky Sports:

"We were beaten by a better team. Brighton played us off the pitch and made life difficult. But that wasn't a performance that was acceptable. Days like today, you have to apologise to the fans as we've let the fans and the club down. I'm hurting. The lads are hurting. We thought we'd turned a corner as we've been playing better, winning 4-0 and then playing well in the cup. But this is a setback.

"They have a unique way of playing and we didn't work it out. To be out there was demoralising. To try and defend, seeing them keep the ball. I got a yellow card, could have got another one. I never want to feel like that on a football pitch."

Moyes understands fans' frustrations

West Ham manager David Moyes offered up no excuses for their 4-0 defeat against Brighton and hoped for support from their fans during this difficult period for the Hammers.

David Moyes said:

"It was one of the worst results since I've been back here. One of the worst performances. We put in a huge effort in midweek when picking the strongest team in FA Cup. That had a part to play today. That's the Premier League and Brighton are a good team.

"They were quicker and sharper all over the park and gave away a woeful goal from the penalty. Then we had two good opportunities but we didn't take them.

When asked if he could understand the fans' frustrations: "Totally after that performance. But I remember the good times over the last two years, we've been sixth in the Premier League, still in Europe and made a semi-final. There has been lots of good things done so you hope when things don't go well you get the backing. I'm sure they will."

Brighton travel to Leeds in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm before hosting rivals Crystal Palace on March 15 at 7.30pm.

Up next for West Ham is a trip to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie on Thursday at 5.45pm. David Moyes' side then return to Premier League action with a home match against Aston Villa next Sunday at 2pm.