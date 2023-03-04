Declan Rice says Brighton played West Ham off the pitch in 'demoralising' 4-0 defeat for David Moyes' side

West Ham captain Declan Rice conceded it felt "demoralising" to have been "played off the pitch" by Brighton in their 4-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Hammers failed to muster a shot on goal in the second half as once the Seagulls hit the front, there was no response from the visitors.

Even at 3-0 up, Brighton created a hatful of chances with substitute Facundo Buonanotte hitting the crossbar and eventually Danny Welbeck grabbed the fourth with a fantastic finish from the edge of the box as West Ham chased shadows.

Rice conceded: "We were beaten by a better team. Brighton played us off the pitch and made life difficult. But that wasn't a performance that was acceptable. Days like today you have to apologise to the fans as we've let the fans and the club down. I'm hurting. The lads are hurting. We thought we'd turned a corner as we've been playing better, winning 4-0 and then playing well in the cup. But this is a setback.

"They have a unique way of playing and we didn't work it out. To be out there was demoralising. To try and defend, seeing them keep the ball. I got a yellow card, could have got another one. I never want to feel like that on a football pitch.

"I'd never step on the pitch and allow the opposition to have more passion than me and it's the same for the others. We're wearing the shirt of West Ham and the one thing that matters is fighting for the badge. Maybe it didn't look like we did as we lost 4-0 but I can assure you we tried as best as we could but we were beaten by the batter team."

Moyes understands fans' frustrations

West Ham fans in the away end chanted "you don't know what you're doing" towards their manager David Moyes at various points in the second half, with the pressure back on his shoulders after an impressive win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

He said: "It was one of the worst results since I've been back here. One of the worst performances. We put in a huge effort in midweek when picking the strongest team in FA Cup. That had a part to play today. That's the Premier League and Brighton are a good team.

"They were quicker and sharper all over the park and gave away a woeful goal from the penalty. Then we had two good opportunities but we didn't take them."

When asked if he could understand the fans' frustrations: "Totally after that performance. But I remember the good times over the last two years, we've been sixth in the Premier League, still in Europe and made a semi-final. There has been lots of good things done so you hope when things don't go well you get the backing. I'm sure they will."