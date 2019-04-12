Brighton vs Bournemouth preview: Chris Hughton calls for fast start in bid to secure safety

Chris Hughton has called on his Brighton players to start strongly in their home Premier League encounter with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Brighton are five points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining, including one in hand on 18th-placed Cardiff.

The Seagulls have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats following two victories - and suffered FA Cup semi-final heartbreak as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at Wembley last Saturday.

But the south coast club must regroup quickly to consolidate their position in the top flight in their remaining league fixtures.

"The group have felt good about our performance last weekend," Brighton boss Chris Hughton said. "To run a top class side fairly close speaks volumes for this group of players.

"We want to start well, particularly being at home. Sometimes, if that doesn't happen, it's just the way the game goes. As much as we can, we always want to start well.

"Nobody knows a points total that will keep us safe. Our attitude has to be to keep fighting and getting as many results as we can between now and the end of the season."

Bournemouth were booed by their own supporters at the end of the 3-1 home defeat to Burnley last weekend - a result that leaves them 13th in the table, still 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Cherries have recorded just one win in their last nine Premier League games, and have lost 11 of their last 12 away encounters ahead of the short trip along the south coast.

Eddie Howe admits the fans had every the right to express their anger following their most recent setback.

He said: "We owe them a performance this weekend, and we are doing everything we can to deliver that.

Eddie Howe accepts that Bournemouth's form has not been good enough

"We have been disappointed with what we have delivered in the last two games. How we played, and performance-wise, I think we dipped below the standards we know we are capable of.

"Naturally, when you do that, you have to review yourself - as in me personally - to produce better for the players to give a true performance we know we are capable of.

"That's what we have tried to do, go back to basics, in terms of how we play and our identity. Hopefully that will show this weekend."

Team news

Brighton could have midfielders Pascal Gross and Solly March back in contention for the Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Gross has been unavailable since February 26 with a hamstring injury, but has now been able to resume full training.

March has been carrying a calf problem which ruled him out of last weekend's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

Solly March is back in contention after a calf problem

Bournemouth will be without Diego Rico for the rest of the season after the full-back sustained ankle ligament damage against Burnley, while Charlie Daniels is set for another lengthy absence after undergoing a knee operation.

The pair join long-term absentees Andrew Surman (calf), Steve Cook (groin), Simon Francis, (knee), and Lewis Cook (knee), and Howe may review Asmir Begovic's position in goal after he was at fault for two of Burnley's goals last weekend.

Opta stats

Brighton are looking to win consecutive competitive matches against Bournemouth for the first time since January 2008, following their 3-1 win in the FA Cup third round in January.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine league games against Brighton, winning five and drawing four.

Brighton have lost only one of their last 14 home matches in all competitions against Bournemouth (W7 D6), losing 0-2 in April 2015 in the Championship.

Brighton have lost three of their last five Premier League home games (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 17 at the Amex Stadium (W9 D5 L3).

None of Bournemouth's last 19 away league games have ended level (W5 L14), with the winning side netting at least two goals each time in those games.

Bournemouth won six of their opening 10 Premier League games this season (D2 L2), taking them up to sixth in the table at the end of October. Since then, they've won just five of their 23 league games (D3 L15) with only relegated Fulham (17) and Huddersfield (18) losing more Premier League games than the Cherries since November.

Only Fulham (44) have conceded more away Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth (37).

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has scored in both of his league appearances against Brighton at the Amex stadium, netting two goals.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has failed to score in his last eight Premier League home games - he last had a longer goalless run at home in the English leagues (excluding play-offs) between October 2011-April 2012 with Crystal Palace (14 games).

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has provided more assists away from home than any other player in the Premier League this season (6), with the Scotsman setting up four of Bournemouth's last eight goals on the road.

Merson's prediction

This is a massive game for Brighton. They'll have one eye on Cardiff to see if they get a result at Burnley, as then a draw here isn't a great result if Cardiff are winning there, and they play them the following week.

I'm going for a draw. I watched Bournemouth last week, and they were disappointing against Burnley, but they do have a go wherever they play and Brighton have been struggling - they were well beaten by Southampton in truth.

I think there will be goals and Brighton just need to get something out of this game.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2