Brighton vs Fulham preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.
Team news
Brighton expect to have Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly back in their squad for Wednesday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.
Midfielder Lallana (groin) and striker Connolly (hamstring) have returned to training following their respective injury problems but neither is expected to start.
Tariq Lamptey, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (both hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (knee) remain sidelined.
Fulham are still without captain Tom Cairney, who faces a few more weeks out with a knee injury.
Defender Terence Kongolo also remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem.
Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro and Harrison Reed return after they were rested for the FA Cup defeat by Burnley.
How to follow
Follow Brighton vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows' prediction
Even my eyebrows were raised reading our alternative Premier League table according to Opta's Expected Goals model on Monday morning. Brighton are the kings of underperforming in accordance to their performance data but it was striking to see them sitting in fifth place in that xG table. As our stats man Matt Cheetham pointed out, based on how many times they have created significantly better chances than their opponents, Graham Potter might have been expected to have double their current points total.
Yet, they remain just five points above the drop zone and still they don't pass the test with the eye to suggest they are in a false position despite the staggering metrics. In both boxes Potter's team are flaky. A win for Fulham here would open up the dog-fight at the bottom, however, they have a touch of the Potters themselves. Scott Parker plays an easy-on-the-eye style but creating clear chances remains a problem - as does their ability to concede at crucial times in matches.
This clash looks a classic case of both teams taking a point, something that has occurred 14 times in matches involving these two this season, including in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review - All 20 clubs analysed in half-term report
In a bumper Review show, the panel recover from spitting out their coffee on Monday morning to react to the news that Frank Lampard has lost his job as Chelsea manager. Where did it go wrong for Lampard? Did he lack experience? And what would replacement Thomas Tuchel bring?
Jasper Taylor is joined by Roger Clarke, Gerard Brand and Mark McAdam for the latest Pitch to Post review, as we analyse all 20 Premier League clubs in the half-term review.
In possibly the most bizarre Premier League season in history, which has seen eight different leaders, we cover every team from the rise of Ole's United to the fall of Wilder's.
Opta stats
- Brighton and Hove Albion are winless in their three Premier League meetings with Fulham (D2 L1), coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in their only previous meeting at the Amex Stadium in September 2018.
- Fulham have conceded nine goals in their last three away league games against Brighton (D1 L2) since their last win at the Amex in the November 2014 in the Championship, a 2-1 victory with goals from Hugo Rodallega and Lasse Vigen Christensen.
- Fulham's 0-0 draw with Brighton in December ended a run of 196 home league games without a goalless draw - the Cottagers haven't drawn both games with an opponent goalless in a season since 2001/02, when they did so against Leicester City.
- Brighton have won just one of their last 18 home Premier League games (D9 L8). The Seagulls have won just 18 of their 66 home games overall (27%), the lowest percentage in Premier League history among the 42 teams to play in at least three seasons.
- Following their 1-0 win at Leeds last time out, Brighton are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since November 2019. However, each of their last five league wins have been away from home.
- Fulham are winless in eight Premier League games (D5 L3), since a 2-1 win at Leicester in November. The Cottagers have alternated between not scoring (4) and scoring one goal (4) in each of those eight games, netting the opener against Manchester United last time out.
- Both teams have scored in 12 of Brighton's Premier League matches so far this season - no side has had more games with both teams finding the net so far this term.
- All four of Brighton's Premier League goals against Fulham have been scored by Glenn Murray, who is now on loan at Watford. Murray has had 31% of the Seagulls shots against Fulham (12/39), with 13 other players attempting 27 shots combined without scoring.
- Brighton striker Neal Maupay has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts. The Frenchman last scored in four consecutive league starts in August/September 2018 with Brentford.
- Ademola Lookman has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Fulham player this season (3 goals, 3 assists). In his English league career, he's only been involved in more goals in 2016-17 with Charlton and Everton (6 goals, 2 assists).