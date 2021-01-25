Brighton vs Fulham preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm.

Team news

Brighton expect to have Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly back in their squad for Wednesday's Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.

Midfielder Lallana (groin) and striker Connolly (hamstring) have returned to training following their respective injury problems but neither is expected to start.

Tariq Lamptey, Alireza Jahanbakhsh (both hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (knee) remain sidelined.

Fulham are still without captain Tom Cairney, who faces a few more weeks out with a knee injury.

Defender Terence Kongolo also remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem.

Alphonse Areola, Kenny Tete, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro and Harrison Reed return after they were rested for the FA Cup defeat by Burnley.

How to follow

Follow Brighton vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

Even my eyebrows were raised reading our alternative Premier League table according to Opta's Expected Goals model on Monday morning. Brighton are the kings of underperforming in accordance to their performance data but it was striking to see them sitting in fifth place in that xG table. As our stats man Matt Cheetham pointed out, based on how many times they have created significantly better chances than their opponents, Graham Potter might have been expected to have double their current points total.

Yet, they remain just five points above the drop zone and still they don't pass the test with the eye to suggest they are in a false position despite the staggering metrics. In both boxes Potter's team are flaky. A win for Fulham here would open up the dog-fight at the bottom, however, they have a touch of the Potters themselves. Scott Parker plays an easy-on-the-eye style but creating clear chances remains a problem - as does their ability to concede at crucial times in matches.

This clash looks a classic case of both teams taking a point, something that has occurred 14 times in matches involving these two this season, including in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

