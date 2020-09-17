Brighton 4-0 Portsmouth: Alexis Mac Allister, Bernardo net first goals for free-scoring Seagulls

Alexis Mac Allister and Bernardo both netted their first Brighton goals as the Seagulls soared to a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth.

Mac Allister nodded in Alireza Jahanbakhsh's cross seven minutes before half-time in an entertaining game at the AmEx, where League One Pompey matched their hosts for much of the opening 45 minutes.

They found life tougher going against their south coast neighbours after the break, though, and after Jahanbakhsh rifled in an unstoppable second nine minutes into the second period, the Seagulls began to take flight.

Bernardo, who had earlier missed a glorious chance to open his Brighton account, found the back of the net within moments from a Pascal Gross corner (57), before Viktor Gyokeres put the icing on the cake by turning and firing in past Craig MacGillivray (71) to seal a comprehensive win, and secure the hosts' path through to face Preston in round three.

What the managers said

1:41 Graham Potter was full of praise for his much changed Brighton side as they ran away comfortable winners against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup second round.

1:46 Jackett: We showed good spirit despite defeat

What's next?

Brighton travel to Newcastle on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; Kick-off at 2pm.

Portsmouth are also in action on Sunday, visiting Rochdale in League One at 3pm.