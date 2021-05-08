Bristol City 1-3 Brentford: Ivan Toney breaks Championship goalscoring record in Bees victory

Ivan Toney's 31st goal of the season - a Championship record - set Brentford on course for a convincing 3-1 Championship win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The prolific striker pounced on a loose ball eight yards out to touch it past City goalkeeper Dan Bentley and tap into an empty net after 57 minutes.

Substitute Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-0 when he capped a slick move by firing into the roof of the net after 78 minutes and Sergi Canos added a third when he shot home at the far post five minutes later.

City substitute Louis Britton marked his debut by netting with a low drive three minutes from time, but it was no more than a consolation for his outplayed team.

Image: Brentford's Ivan Toney scored his 31st Championship goal of the season, a new record

Home boss Nigel Pearson made five changes from the team thrashed 4-1 at Millwall, among them a first start for 17-year-old Academy product Alex Scott in midfield.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank brought in Ethan Pinnock and Vitaly Janelt, naming a strong side, although his team were already guaranteed a third-placed finish and involvement in the play-offs.

3:24 Take a look at the best goals from Ivan Toney's record breaking season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors created the first clear chance after 14 minutes. Marcus Forss broke onto a through ball and fired inches wide with his right foot from the corner of the box.

There were bookings for City's Kasey Palmer and Brentford's Toney as a game with little at stake for either side became physical.

Forss again went close from distance before the Bees had a strong penalty shout rejected for a push on Toney.

City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson gave the ball away in a dangerous position and the Brentford striker went tumbling inside the box, but referee James Linington was not impressed and awarded City a free-kick.

Nahki Wells had the home side's best chance just before the break, but saw his close-range shot blocked following a penetrating run by Palmer.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya then made an outstanding fingertip save from Wells, but the offside flag was already up.

Frank was forced into a change for the start of the second half, sending on Mads Bech Sorensen for Pinnock.

Toney fired into the side-netting in the 51st minute as Brentford continued to look the more threatening side.

Pearson responded with a change to his back-line with Zak Vyner replacing Adrian Mariappa, but it was not enough to prevent Brentford taking the lead soon after.

Toney's opener came after the ball had ricocheted around in City's box without any defender able to clear.

Tommy Conway forced a save from Raya with a fierce drive from an acute angle as the Robins looked to respond, but Brentford countered and Nathan Baker was booked for cynically halting the break.

Both managers made further changes, Frank taking off Toney, no doubt with the play-offs in mind.

Still the visitors dominated and Bentley was at full-stretch to palm away a Christian Norgaard volley before the two late goals confirmed Brentford's total command.