Bristol City vs Cardiff City. Sky Bet Championship.

Ashton Gate.

Bristol City 1

  • T Conway (41st minute)

Cardiff City 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 0.

    offside icon

    Offside, Cardiff City. Callum O'Dowda tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

    post icon

    Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kal Naismith following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Simpson (Cardiff City).

    goal icon

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 0. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

    corner icon

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Max Watters (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a through ball.

    yellow_card icon

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).

    corner icon

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

    corner icon

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

    corner icon

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alex Scott.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Cardiff City. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Joe Williams.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a through ball.

    offside icon

    Offside, Cardiff City. Max Watters tries a through ball, but Callum O'Dowda is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Jack Simpson replaces Joel Bagan because of an injury.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.