45'+7' First Half ends, Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 0.

45'+4' Offside, Cardiff City. Callum O'Dowda tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

45'+2' Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

45'+2' Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45'+1' Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

45'+1' Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Andy Rinomhota.

44' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

44' Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Kal Naismith following a set piece situation.

43' Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

43' Foul by Jack Simpson (Cardiff City).

41' Goal! Bristol City 1, Cardiff City 0. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a cross.

40' Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

38' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

38' Attempt saved. Max Watters (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a through ball.

36' Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

36' Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

34' Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).

33' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

30' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Robert Atkinson.

29' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Alex Scott.

27' Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

27' Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.

24' Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

21' Nahki Wells (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City).

19' Foul by Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City).

19' Ryan Allsop (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Offside, Cardiff City. Perry Ng tries a through ball, but Sheyi Ojo is caught offside.

16' Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Joe Williams.

14' Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

14' Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Dasilva with a through ball.

10' Offside, Cardiff City. Max Watters tries a through ball, but Callum O'Dowda is caught offside.

8' Substitution, Cardiff City. Jack Simpson replaces Joel Bagan because of an injury.

2' Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

2' Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Foul by Nahki Wells (Bristol City).

1' Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.