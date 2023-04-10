Bristol City 2-2 Middlesbrough: Boro comeback sees Championship points shared at Ashton Gate

Middlesbrough's quickfire second half comeback saw them draw 2-2 with Bristol City, losing further ground on the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Boro failed to have any shots on target up until the moment they scored their first goal through Aaron Ramsey in the 58th minute, after some poor defending had seen Bristol City score either side of the break.

Sam Bell (45+1) slotted home on the stroke of half-time, before Harry Cornick (49) turned home from Nahki Wells' cross.

But Middlesbrough scored twice in six minutes to haul themselves level. Ramsey's diving header pulled a goal back before Matt Crooks (64) netted the equaliser.

It ends a run of two successive Championship defeats for Boro, who remain eight points away from the automatic promotion places. Burnley and Sheffield United - who currently occupy those spots - play at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Bristol City move up two places into 13th with 53 points.

More to follow...

Bristol City head to Watford on Saturday in the Championship; kick-off 3pm. Middlesbrough will be back on Sky Sports on Friday as they host Norwich in the Championship; kick-off 8pm.