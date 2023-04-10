 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough. Sky Bet Championship.

Ashton GateAttendance21,726.

Bristol City 2

  • S Bell (46th minute)
  • H Cornick (49th minute)

Middlesbrough 2

  • A Ramsey (58th minute)
  • M Crooks (64th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Bristol City 2-2 Middlesbrough: Boro comeback sees Championship points shared at Ashton Gate

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate

Monday 10 April 2023 19:32, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's quickfire second half comeback saw them draw 2-2 with Bristol City, losing further ground on the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Boro failed to have any shots on target up until the moment they scored their first goal through Aaron Ramsey in the 58th minute, after some poor defending had seen Bristol City score either side of the break.

Sam Bell (45+1) slotted home on the stroke of half-time, before Harry Cornick (49) turned home from Nahki Wells' cross.

But Middlesbrough scored twice in six minutes to haul themselves level. Ramsey's diving header pulled a goal back before Matt Crooks (64) netted the equaliser.

It ends a run of two successive Championship defeats for Boro, who remain eight points away from the automatic promotion places. Burnley and Sheffield United - who currently occupy those spots - play at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Trending

Bristol City move up two places into 13th with 53 points.

More to follow...

Also See:

What's next?

Middlesbrough
Norwich City

Friday 14th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Bristol City head to Watford on Saturday in the Championship; kick-off 3pm. Middlesbrough will be back on Sky Sports on Friday as they host Norwich in the Championship; kick-off 8pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1