84' Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

84' Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

82' Goal! Bristol City 1, Preston North End 1. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

81' Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

81' Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

81' Foul by Timm Klose (Bristol City).

80' Attempt saved. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

78' Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

78' Foul by Ben Woodburn (Preston North End).

78' Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

77' Substitution, Preston North End. Ched Evans replaces Alistair McCann.

77' Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Álvaro Fernández because of an injury.

73' Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

73' Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

72' Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Riis with a cross.

67' Zak Vyner (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

66' Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

66' Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

65' Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

58' Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Zak Vyner.

57' Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

56' Substitution, Preston North End. Ryan Ledson replaces Sean Maguire.

56' Substitution, Preston North End. Ben Woodburn replaces Daniel Johnson.

54' Goal! Bristol City 1, Preston North End 0. Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross following a corner.

54' Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

54' Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timm Klose.

54' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

54' Attempt blocked. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

53' Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

52' Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

52' Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

51' Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Williams.

50' Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

50' Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

49' Emil Riis (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

49' Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

47' Foul by Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End).

47' Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Offside, Preston North End. Sean Maguire tries a through ball, but Emil Riis is caught offside.

Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Preston North End 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Preston North End 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Scott.

45' Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Atkinson.

43' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

43' Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

42' Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady.

41' Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

40' Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

40' Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis.

35' Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

35' Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).

34' Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

33' Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Jay Dasilva (Bristol City).

32' Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

29' Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29' Foul by Liam Lindsay (Preston North End).

29' Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

27' Timm Klose (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

18' Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

17' Hand ball by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

13' Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

7' Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

3' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

2' Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

2' Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

1' Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1' Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

First Half begins.