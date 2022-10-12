 Skip to content
Bristol City vs Preston North End. Sky Bet Championship.

Ashton Gate.

Bristol City 1

  • R Atkinson (54th minute)

Preston North End 1

  • A Hughes (82nd minute)

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

goal icon

Goal! Bristol City 1, Preston North End 1. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

yellow_card icon

Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

free_kick_won icon

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Timm Klose (Bristol City).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

yellow_card icon

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Woodburn (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

substitution icon

Substitution, Preston North End. Ched Evans replaces Alistair McCann.

substitution icon

Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Álvaro Fernández because of an injury.

free_kick_won icon

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Riis with a cross.

yellow_card icon

Zak Vyner (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

free_kick_won icon

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

corner icon

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Zak Vyner.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Ledson.

substitution icon

Substitution, Preston North End. Ryan Ledson replaces Sean Maguire.

substitution icon

Substitution, Preston North End. Ben Woodburn replaces Daniel Johnson.

goal icon

Goal! Bristol City 1, Preston North End 0. Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross following a corner.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timm Klose.

corner icon

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

free_kick_won icon

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Williams.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Hughes (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Tommy Conway (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_won icon

Emil Riis (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

offside icon

Offside, Preston North End. Sean Maguire tries a through ball, but Emil Riis is caught offside.

start icon

Second Half begins Bristol City 0, Preston North End 0.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Bristol City 0, Preston North End 0.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Robert Atkinson (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Scott.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Atkinson.

corner icon

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robbie Brady.

free_kick_won icon

Álvaro Fernández (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emil Riis.

free_kick_won icon

Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alex Scott (Bristol City).

yellow_card icon

Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Alistair McCann (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jay Dasilva (Bristol City).

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Williams (Bristol City).

yellow_card icon

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Lindsay (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

free_kick_won icon

Timm Klose (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Tommy Conway (Bristol City).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

corner icon

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

corner icon

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Jay Dasilva (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.