 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.

Ashton Gate Stadium.

Bristol City Women 0

    Liverpool Women 1

    • M Hobinger (13th minute)

    All Sky Bet Odds

    Second Half begins Bristol City Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Gemma Bonner replaces Leanne Kiernan.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Carrie Jones replaces Naomi Layzell.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Sarah Stratigakis replaces Rachel Furness.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Bristol City Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.
    free_kick_won icon

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie-Lee Napier.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Amalie Thestrup (Bristol City Women).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Lucy Parry (Liverpool Women).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Bristol City Women. Amalie Thestrup is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.
    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Taylor Hinds.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Liverpool Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Amalie Thestrup (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jasmine Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sophie Haug (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Shae Yañez (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Sophie Haug (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Bristol City Women. Rachel Furness is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Marie-Therese Höbinger (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
    free_kick_won icon

    Missy Kearns (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City Women).
    offside icon

    Offside, Bristol City Women. Rachel Furness is caught offside.
    corner icon

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Bristol City Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Naomi Layzell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marie-Therese Höbinger (Liverpool Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.