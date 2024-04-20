Bristol City Women vs Liverpool Women. Women's Super League.
Ashton Gate Stadium.
Attempt missed. Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie-Lee Napier.
Attempt missed. Amalie Thestrup (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Goal! Bristol City Women 0, Liverpool Women 1. Marie-Therese Höbinger (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.