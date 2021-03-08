Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bristol City Women vs Reading Women. FA Women's Super League.

Ashton Gate.

Bristol City Women 3

  • C Wellings (24th minute)
  • J Purfield (58th minute)
  • E Salmon (79th minute)

Reading Women 2

  • E Harries (13th minute)
  • R Rowe (73rd minute, sent off 93rd minute)

Bristol City Women 3-2 Reading Women: Vixens boost WSL survival hopes

England international Ebony Salmon got the winning goal 11 minutes from time to move the hosts off the bottom of the WSL table on International Women's Day

By PA Media

Monday 8 March 2021 23:39, UK

Bristol City Women boosted their survival hopes with a victory over Reading Women
Image: Faye Bryson and Bristol City Women boosted their survival hopes with a victory over Reading Women

Bristol City beat Reading 3-2 to boost their chances of survival in the Women's Super League.

England international Ebony Salmon got the winning goal 11 minutes from time to move the hosts off the bottom of the table on International Women's Day.

Reading opened the scoring at Ashton Gate in the 14th minute when Emma Harries netted from close range.

Charlie Wellings levelled the scores 10 minutes later, finishing off Salmon's slick through-ball.

Jemma Purfield had City in front in the 58th minute, whipping the ball over Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney, only for the Royals to equalise 15 minutes later with a fantastic strike from Rachel Rowe.

However, Salmon settled the contest in the hosts' favour in the 79th minute with a perfectly-placed shot into the bottom right corner, her 10th goal of the season.

Rowe was dismissed for a second yellow card in the closing stages and interim Robins head coach Matt Beard saw his team hold on.

City's second win of the season enabled them to climb above Beard's former club, West Ham.

