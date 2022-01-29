Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burkina vs Tunisia. Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final.

Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Burkina 1

  • D Ouattara (47th minute)

Tunisia 0

    corner icon

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Naïm Sliti (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Ouattara.

    offside icon

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Adama Guira tries a through ball, but Djibril Ouattara is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

    yellow_card icon

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Tunisia. Naïm Sliti replaces Anis Ben Slimane.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Tunisia. Ali Maâloul replaces Oussama Haddadi.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

    goal icon

    Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blati Touré.

    corner icon

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Blati Touré.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

    yellow_card icon

    Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Djibril Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steeve Yago with a through ball.

    free_kick_won icon

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Youssef Msakni following a corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

    offside icon

    Offside, Tunisia. Oussama Haddadi tries a through ball, but Seifeddine Jaziri is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso).

    free_kick_won icon

    Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Hervé Koffi.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

    free_kick_won icon

    Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Ouattara.

    corner icon

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bechir Ben Saïd.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edmond Tapsoba.

    corner icon

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Wahbi Khazri.

    corner icon

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

    free_kick_won icon

    Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Guira.

    free_kick_won icon

    Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

    free_kick_won icon

    Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

    free_kick_won icon

    Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.