55' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

52' Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

51' Hand ball by Naïm Sliti (Tunisia).

51' Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

50' Attempt saved. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Djibril Ouattara.

48' Offside, Burkina Faso. Adama Guira tries a through ball, but Djibril Ouattara is caught offside.

47' Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

47' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card.

46' Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

46' Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Substitution, Tunisia. Naïm Sliti replaces Anis Ben Slimane.

Second Half begins Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

45' Substitution, Tunisia. Ali Maâloul replaces Oussama Haddadi.

45'+4' First Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0.

45'+2' Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Tunisia 0. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blati Touré.

45' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Blati Touré.

45' Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

44' Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44' Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

44' Foul by Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso).

42' Attempt missed. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

40' Attempt saved. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

40' Attempt saved. Djibril Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steeve Yago with a through ball.

37' Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso).

34' Attempt missed. Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Youssef Msakni following a corner.

34' Attempt missed. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross following a corner.

33' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Edmond Tapsoba.

31' Offside, Tunisia. Oussama Haddadi tries a through ball, but Seifeddine Jaziri is caught offside.

30' Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

28' Foul by Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso).

28' Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Hervé Koffi.

27' Attempt saved. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

26' Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

26' Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26' Attempt blocked. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Ouattara.

24' Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bechir Ben Saïd.

24' Attempt saved. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edmond Tapsoba.

23' Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Wahbi Khazri.

21' Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

18' Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

18' Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

17' Attempt blocked. Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.

17' Attempt blocked. Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14' Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

13' Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Guira.

13' Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13' Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

11' Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

11' Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

6' Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

3' Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

3' Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).

First Half begins.