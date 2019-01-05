Burnley 1-0 Barnsley: Chris Wood's injury-time penalty the difference after odd VAR intervention
By Peter Smith
Last Updated: 05/01/19 3:27pm
Burnley overcame a bizarre VAR intervention to beat Barnsley with an injury-time Chris Wood penalty in their FA Cup third-round tie.
Sean Dyche's side were awarded a spot-kick in the first half when Matej Vydra was hauled down by Dimitri Cavare. However, just as the striker was beginning his run-up to take the penalty referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle and signalled that VAR had adjudged Vydra to have been offside in the build-up.
There was no interruption in second-half stoppage time, though, when Wood (90+2) slotted in from the spot after Vydra had been fouled by Liam Lindsay.
That was a cruel blow for League One high-flyers Barnsley, who had looked to have battled their way to a replay with their Premier League hosts and had two chances to take the lead just before half-time through Cauley Woodrow.
In a game of few openings, Burnley had the better of the second half, with Sam Vokes heading over the bar and Vydra sending a volley and then a header wide.
But it wasn't until injury-time that Burnley finally made the breakthrough with the help of Lindsay's desperate lunge at Vydra. Wood's cool penalty means they'll be in Monday night's fourth-round draw.