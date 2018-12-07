Burnley vs Brighton preview: Clarets in desperate need of win

Sean Dyche's Burnley desperately need a win going into the winter period

Sean Dyche's Burnley are in desperate need of a win against Brighton, having gone eight without a victory in the Premier League.

Burnley sit 19th in the Premier League, having picked up nine points from their 15 games this season, while Brighton are 12 points ahead in 10th.

The other two sides in the relegation zone - Southampton and Fulham - have appointed new managers in recent weeks, piling the pressure on Dyche and Burnley go get results heading into the busy winter period.

These two clubs have attempted the fewest shots on target in the Premier League so far this season, but Burnley may be forced to attack with trips to Tottenham and Arsenal to come before Christmas.

Brighton, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games as they head to Turf Moor.

"We are scoring goals at the moment and playing well - that's big for us as well because we are still relatively new to the division, so we obviously want that to continue," manager Chris Hughton said.

Team news

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is touch and go for Saturday's clash. The Belgian was forced off against Crystal Palace last weekend after feeling discomfort in the same knee that kept him out for more than six months and missed the midweek loss to Liverpool, but the Clarets are hopeful it is nothing serious.

Glenn Murray may be missing for Brighton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no new injury concerns, with defender Stephen Ward (knee) and goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder) continuing to make progress.

Brighton will check on forward Glenn Murray (shoulder) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) ahead of Saturday's clash.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is available again after completing a three-match ban, but defender Shane Duffy will now start a suspension following his red card in the midweek win over Crystal Palace.

Forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh is now back in training after his hamstring trouble, but is not yet in contention.

Opta stats

Both Premier League meetings between Burnley and Brighton ended goalless last season, despite both teams attempting at least 10 shots in each match (43 in total).

The last five league meetings between Burnley and Brighton have ended as draws - the Seagulls are unbeaten in eight league games against the Clarets (W3 D5) since a 0-1 defeat in the Championship in April 2012.

Burnley vs Brighton is one of just three fixtures in top-flight history to have seen the first two fixtures end goalless, along with Glossop vs Notts County (1899/1900) and Arsenal vs Derby County (1904/1905) - no fixture has ever seen the first three matches end goalless.

Burnley have allowed the opponents the most shots (316), most shots on target (106) and have given their opponents the best quality chances (29.5 xG conceded) in the Premier League this season.

Brighton are looking to secure consecutive away wins in the Premier League for only the second time, also doing so in October/November 2017.

Brighton have won six of their 15 Premier League games this season - it took them 26 games to reach six wins in the competition last term.

Paul Merson's prediction

Brighton are having an excellent run. They have just gone back to back against Huddersfield and Crystal Palace so if they go to Turf Moor and avoid defeat it will be a good run of games where they have picked up excellent results.

However, Shane Duffy will be a big miss for Chris Hughton but I'm backing them to cope and pick up a positive result.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

