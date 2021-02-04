Burnley vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Burnley may be without several first-team players when they welcome Brighton to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Former Seagulls strikers Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, as well winger Robbie Brady, midfielder Josh Brownhill and full-back Charlie Taylor were all sidelined by a variety of injuries for the defeat to Manchester City in midweek.

Dyche does not think any of the quintet will be sidelined for too long, but this weekend's visit of Brighton may come too soon.

Brighton will be without Solly March after the winger hobbled off against Liverpool.

Image: Brighton's Steven Alzate celebrates his goal with team-mates at Anfield

But boss Graham Potter could welcome back Joel Veltman and Alexis Mac Allister, who both missed the shock win at Anfield.

Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Florin Andone are still sidelined.

How to follow

Burnley

Brighton and Hove Albion Saturday 6th February 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Burnley vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2.45pm on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Three of the seven Premier League meetings between Burnley and Brighton have ended goalless, including the reverse fixture this season. Among fixtures played five or more times, none have a higher ratio of 0-0 draws than this one (43%, level with Leicester vs Wolves & Brighton vs Newcastle).

Brighton are looking to record consecutive away league wins against Burnley for the first time, having beaten them 2-1 last season at Turf Moor.

With both games ending goalless between Burnley and Brighton in 2017-18 and a 0-0 in November this season, this could be the first fixture in Premier League history to see no goals scored in both matches in two separate campaigns.

Burnley are looking to avoid losing three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October, while the Clarets have failed to find the net in a league-high 12 different Premier League games this term.

Burnley have mustered just three shots across their last two Premier League games (1 v Chelsea, 2 v Man City), failing to register a single effort on target in these matches. Since 2003-04, no side has ever failed to land a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games.

Brighton have won three of their last four Premier League games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 23 in the competition. The Seagulls are looking to pick up three consecutive league wins for the first time since October 2018.

Brighton have kept four consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the top-flight. Indeed, the last time the Seagulls went five without conceding in the league was in March 2016 in the Championship.

Burnley's Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side in the division so far this season (41), with the Clarets scoring a league-low 13 times (conceded 28).

Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored more English league goals against Brighton than he has versus any other side (8).

Leandro Trossard has either scored (vs Spurs) or assisted (vs Liverpool) the winning goal in each of Brighton's last two Premier League games. The Belgian is yet to register a goal involvement in three consecutive Premier League appearances.

