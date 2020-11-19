Burnley vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Burnley defender Erik Pieters has recovered from a calf injury while fellow defender Phil Bardsley is available again having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a calf niggle but is expected to be fit to face Palace but another wide man in Robbie Brady is a doubt after injuring his hamstring on Republic of Ireland duty this week.

Midfielder Dale Stephens is expected to miss out because of a hamstring complaint but Sean Dyche is hopeful full-back Charlie Taylor can overcome an Achilles tendon issue.

Crystal Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of defenders Joel Ward (groin), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and James Tomkins (thigh).

Midfielder Ebere Eze was withdrawn from England U21 duty as a precaution and is a doubt.

Luka Milivojevic, who serves the second game of a three-match suspension, is awaiting the result of a second coronavirus test in Serbia after testing positive on Monday.

How to follow

Burnley

Crystal Palace Monday 23rd November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Monday Night Football; kick-off at 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

This game could be a case of 'first goal wins' - as both clubs are extremely rock solid at seeing a job through when getting their noses in front.

Palace haven't lost a match in 17 attempts when scoring first, winning 13 of those, while Burnley have won 14 of their last 18 matches when getting the first goal.

Burnley looked far better organised with the return of Ben Mee in the draw with Brighton but it was a rather toothless showing up the other end. It's no surprise to see they are the lowest scorers in English football with just three goals, and just one of those coming from open play. Confidence must be an issue in those forward areas, hence why I'm siding with Palace, who have found the net 12 times already this season - it's the most they've scored at this stage of a Premier League campaign. They can get the first, and ultimately winning, goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Leeds

Burnley won their last Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace (1-0 in June), ending a run of four straight league defeats against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have won three and lost two of their five Premier League away games against Burnley, winning the last two. Turf Moor is one of just three away grounds Crystal Palace have visited at least five times in the Premier League where they've won more games than they've lost (also Bet365 Stadium and Vitality Stadium).

Burnley are winless in their seven Premier League games so far this season (D2 L5), losing all three at Turf Moor. They've not failed to win any of their opening eight games to a league campaign since 2014-15, while they've never lost their first four at Turf Moor in a season before.

Crystal Palace have won four of their eight Premier League games so far this season (D1 L3), as many as they had in their final 19 of 2019-20 (W4 D5 L10). The Eagles have netted 3+ goals in two of their eight league games this term, having failed to do so once last season.

Burnley have scored fewer goals (3) and had fewer shots on target (19) than any other Premier League side this season, while they're the only side yet to find the net at home so far in 2020-21.

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw with Burnley

