Burnley 0-2 Everton: Amadou Onana and Michael Keane on target as Sean Dyche makes winning return to Turf Moor

Sean Dyche made a winning return to Turf Moor as Everton continued their winter resurgence with a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday Night Football.

Two set-piece goals in the space of six first-half minutes put the visitors in control as Amadou Onana broke the deadlock with a firm header from Dwight McNeil's corner (19).

Michael Keane, on his first league start since August, then scored Everton's 10th goal from a dead-ball situation moments later after keeping his composure to slot past James Trafford after initially being denied from close range (25).

The result moves Everton up to 16th in the Premier League - seven points clear of the relegation zone after Luton's game against Bournemouth was abandoned earlier on Saturday - while Burnley stay in 19th place, six points adrift of safety.

Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany at kick-off

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (5), Vitinho (5), O'Shea (5), Beyer (5), Delcroix (5), Bruun Larsen (7), Berge (6), Brownhill (6), Odobert (6), Rodriguez (5), Amdouni (6).



Subs: Redmond (n/a), Foster (6), Al Dakhil (6), Tresor (n/a), Benson (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (7), Patterson (7), Tarkowski (8), Keane (8), Godfrey (7), Harrison (7), Onana (7), Garner (7), McNeil (7), Doucoure (6), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Beto (n/a), Dobbin (6).



Player of the match: Michael Keane.

How Everton made it four straight wins

Keane celebrates with team-mate Abdoulaye Doucoure

Dyche remains a firm favourite with Clarets supporters after a highly impressive decade with their club in which he won two promotions, finished seventh in the Premier League and qualified for Europe.

He was sacked by Burnley in April 2022 after 10 years in charge, and his successor Vincent Kompany had said he would welcome a warm reception for his opposite number on his first return to the club. His defence, however, were far too hospitable during a one-sided opening 45 minutes.

Team news Burnley made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Brighton. Hannes Delcroix came in for Charlie Taylor while Jacob Bruun Larsen replaced Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Lyle Foster was on the bench for the Clarets as he returned from a period of leave because of a mental health issue.

Everton had problems through suspension and injuries so Sean Dyche made four changes from the 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend. Amadou Onana returned to the starting line-up, with Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey also drafted in. Idrissa Gueye, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ashley Young and Vitalii Mykolenko were all out.

Everton had already threatened from their first attack when Dwight McNeil headed wide from Jack Harrison's cross, but Trafford was stranded when Onana rose above him to head the Merseysiders in front.

Keane was one of three former Burnley players in Dyche's starting line-up - and the defender latched onto a header down by fellow ex-Claret centre-back James Tarkowski to score at the second attempt after James Trafford had saved his initial shot. Everton were at this stage cruising as Kompany cursed his slack defending.

Onana celebrates after scoring the opening goal

"It's the land of the giants," said Jamie Redknapp at the break. "They're just too powerful, and too strong from set plays."

Burnley ought to have reduced the deficit before the restart when Ben Godfrey made a vital last-ditch interception to take the ball off the feet of the onrushing Zeki Amdouni from Vitinho's ball across the box.

Kompany turned to Lyle Foster at the break, and his side showed greater urgency immediately as Jordan Pickford was tested low down to his right by the striker.

Everton remained a threat, however, with Trafford tipping a James Garner free-kick past the post - and they ought to have killed the game when Keane struck the woodwork from an acute angle after Trafford failed to claim Garner's corner on the hour-mark.

Andy Hinchcliffe said on commentary: "From every set-piece, Burnley are just getting bullied. They cannot cope with the physicality."

Pickford leapt to his right to tip a swirling shot from Amdouni before Sander Berge crashed an effort against the bar, which would not have counted owing to an earlier offside.

Burnley never surrendered as Foster headed wide from Josh Brownhill's free-kick but their opponents remained resolute until the end.

Triumphant return to Turf Moor for Dyche

Amadou Onana celebrates scoring the opening goal

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"It is 21 years since Everton won four Premier League games in a row without conceding. That run during the autumn and winter of 2002 propelled David Moyes' People's Club to a seventh-placed finish.

"Were it not for the 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), Everton would now be level on points with Brighton in eighth. They are playing like a top-half side, and the off-field setback only continues to galvanise the players on it.

"For Dyche, on his return to a club where he enjoyed so much relative success, this was just business as usual. He strode onto the pitch at the final whistle and applauded those who now laud his ability to get the most out of a depleted squad.

"Here, despite missing three first-choice defenders, there was evidence of the team spirit and togetherness he is fostering in his first full season.

"Within the space of a month, he has wiped out the debt imposed on them by the commission that looked into the Premier League charges.

"Everton's latest away win was fittingly assisted by former Burnley players with McNeil, Tarkowski and the excellent Keane all involved.

"Burnley remain marooned towards the bottom of the Premier League table. Everton approach the festive season in good heart and are undoubtedly heading in an upward direction."

Jingle All The Way for Everton - Opta stats

Only Tottenham (18) have won more Premier League points away from home than Everton this season (16). Indeed, the Toffees' 16 points is already more than they won on the road in the whole of last season (15).

Excluding penalties, Everton have scored more goals from set-piece situations than any other side in the Premier League this season (10), with both of their goals coming from such play (1x corner, 1 x free-kick).

Burnley have lost eight of their nine Premier League home games this season (W1) - it's already as many defeats as they suffered at Turf Moor in their last top-flight campaign in 2021-22 (W5 D6 L8).

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (6), with only Newcastle (7) keeping more than the Toffees overall (6).

What's next?

Burnley go to Fulham next on Saturday 23 December, 3pm kick off.

Meanwhile, Everton also play Fulham but on Tuesday night in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, 7.45pm kick off.