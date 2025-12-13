Burnley 2-3 Fulham: Harry Wilson helps pile misery on Scott Parker's side in a seventh straight Premier League loss

Harry Wilson was involved in all of Fulham's goals as Marco Silva's side beat Burnley 3-2 at Turf Moor to extend their losing run to seven straight matches.

The defeat marks the breaking of an unwanted record for Scott Parker, who has now overseen a Burnley team that has lost more than six in a row, a low the club hasn't slumped to since 1895. It's also a first win at Burnley for Fulham in 74 years.

Player ratings: Burnley: Dubravka (4), Esteve (5), Ekdal (5), Tuanzebe (4), Hartman (6), Florentino (4), Cullen (4), Brunn Larsen (5), Foster (5), Broja (5), Ugochukwu (7)



Subs: Edwards (3), Flemming (5), Sonne (6), Antony (5), Tresor (n/a)



Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (6), Andersen (7), Bassey (7), Robinson (7), Berge (7), Iwobi (7), Wilson (9), Smith-Rowe (8), Chukwueze (8), Jimenez (6)



Subs: King (6), Lukic (6), Castagne (n/a), Traore (n/a)



Player of the Match: Wilson

Burnley will have themselves and perhaps Wilson to blame for their continued struggles. The Wales international set up Fulham's first in the ninth minute. He cleverly drilled the ball towards the near post from a corner, which an unmarked Emile Smith-Rowe tapped home.

Parker's side then responded well, almost equalising immediately, but Lesley Ugochukwu was denied by an inspired Bernd Leno, who was quick to react. Ugochukwu soon found the leveller, though, ghosting in between a returning Antonee Robinson and Calvin Bassey to poke home.

Team news: Antonee Robinson made his first Fulham start since May, replacing Timothy Castagne

Axel Tuanzebe returned to the starting line-up alongside Quilindschy Hartman, replacing the suspended duo of Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires

Turf Moor began to bounce, willing their side on, but Burnley switched off from a set-piece once more, allowing Wilson to pull the strings once more.

After clearing the initial ball in, Robinson found Wilson, unmarked, with a lofted pass back into the area. The forward then placed it on a plate, Bassey to beat his markers and head home.

Despite a strong start to the second half, Burnley were no match for Fulham on the counter. From Smith-Rowe to Samuel Chukwueze, Fulham swept forward before the Nigeria international teed up Wilson to control and Curl past Martin Dubravka.

With two assists and a goal, Wilson takes his tally to seven goals and four assists in his last eight outings for club and country.

Burnley threatened to launch a late comeback when Oliver Sonne netted late on to set up a nerve-racking finale, but Fulham held on to secure a vital three points to draw further from the relegation zone and up to 13th. They move above Bournemouth and Brentford, who are yet to play this weekend.

Burnley, who are now 10 points off Fulham, are at risk of moving six points off 18th-placed West Ham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Wilson growing into Fulham's talisman at the right time

Three of Fulham's starting 11 at Burnley won't be available for Marco Silva until at least a week into the new year.

Samuel Chukwueze, an assister at Turf Moor, Calvin Bassey, a goal scorer on the night, and Alex Iwobi will be away representing Nigeria.

It's a huge blow for Silva but Harry Wilson has emerged as Fulham's talisman, ready and eagerly capable of carrying the burden of goals and assists for the Cottagers.

"Everything he touches tourns to gold," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp after his masterclass at Turf Moor.

Wilson is playing his best football. The 28-year-old has been involved in eight goals across his 15 Premier League games this season, already dwarfing his seven contributions across the entirety of the last campaign.

Fulham prepare for a testing spell over the festive period and without three of their key performers, it will be an even tougher challenge. However, with Wilson performing like he is, confidence can remain high at Craven Cottage.

Wilson: I feel good at the moment

Fulham goalscorer Harry Wilson to Sky Sports:

"A massive win for us. We've been disappointed with the last two. For large spells of those, we played really well so to come away with no points hurt us.

"We knew how big it was to come here tonight and get the win."

On his good form: "I feel really good. I've felt good all season, I've played a lot of minutes so I feel fit.

"As an attacking player, it's nice when you're numbers are good as well and over the last few games, mine have been. It was nice to get a couple of assists today to go with the goal."

Parker: We're conceding sloppy goals when we're fighting for our lives

Burnley boss Scott Parker speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's frustrating, It's disappointing. We're in the game again, we're fighting for our lives and two sloppy goals.

"The cold reality is we can't concede the goals we're conceding at the moment. It's déjà vu.

"The frustration comes from, we're in the game, we show our quality and these boys are giving me absolutely everything - you can see that - but the facts are in key moments, we're giving ourselves an absolute mountain to climb.

"In this division, it's proving very difficult. We need to fix up on that. There's no denying that. We need to work out exactly how we can do that."

Silva shocked by Fulham's bad record at Burnley

Fulham boss Marco Silva speaking to Sky Sports:

"With all the respect for Burnley, it had to be [a win this evening].

"When I was questioned about that yesterday I was a bit in shock. The reality is that we are not talking about the teams not playing against each other. We are talking about more than 30 games without a win here and we are here for that.

"To get results and be in a good position in the table. To climb and to get more confidence. It's clear that the players need more confidence to perform in the way that they are able to do it. For us it didn't make sense, that bad record against Burnley, away from home for so many years.

"It was one of the things that we definitely spoke about and it's another one.

"There have been so many in the last few years. These records have been breaking these bad records for the football club. Unfortunately for the club there hasn't been many but it's an important win. We deserved it but in some moments we should have controlled the game better. "

Story of the match in stats...

