Burnley 1-2 Leicester: Wes Morgan heads 90th-minute winner after Harry Maguire red card

Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header secured 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 win to add to Burnley's Premier league relegation fears at Turf Moor.

Harry Maguire was sent off after just four minutes following a last-man foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

James Maddison gave Brendan Rodgers' side the lead (33), only for Dwight McNeil to level five minutes later (38) with a fine finish.

Burnley had pressure but substitute Morgan, who came on when Maguire was sent off in the sixth minute, nodded in Youri Tielemans' deflected cross to give Leicester victory.

The result keeps Burnley 17th, two points above the relegation zone, while Leicester are 10th.

What's next?

Following the international break, Burnley host Wolves while Leicester welcome Bournemouth on March 30.