Burnley vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for the visit of Tottenham.

The Clarets are, however, expected to have both Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra available, with the pair, according to manager Sean Dyche, expected to overcome "a bit of muscle tightness".

Dyche also confirmed striker Ashley Barnes is likely to be out for several weeks after missing last Saturday's 3-3 home draw against Crystal Palace due to a torn thigh muscle.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the key statistics ahead of this week's Premier League action.

Tottenham will assess their squad following their Thursday night humiliation in Europe, where they lost to Slovenian NS Mura.

Oliver Skipp returns to Premier League action after being banned for the win against Leeds last weekend.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) is out, while Giovani Lo Celso (knock) and Steven Bergwijn (illness) will be assessed.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time on Sunday.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's match with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win over Leeds in the Premier League.

James Tarkowski - suspended for this one - will be missed by Burnley.

Since the start of the 17/18 season, Burnley have been without Tarkowski on 12 occasions in the Premier League. They failed to win any of those games. You get the feeling an Antonio Conte team should stand up well to running the physical gauntlet at Turf Moor, something this Spurs side have traditionally done. Tottenham are unbeaten in the last five meetings in all competitions against Burnley, losing just one of the last 15.

They have won 1-0 on their last two visits to Turf Moor. A third could be on the cards for Conte, whose reaction at full-time to the win over Leeds had the look of a man who wants results over performances at this stage of his tenure. He can get one here.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

Opta stats

Burnley have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L8), winning 2-1 at Turf Moor in February 2019.

Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley, a 0-0 draw in April 2015. Meanwhile, they've kept eight clean sheets against the Clarets in the competition.

Burnley have won just one of their last 15 league games (D6 L8), keeping just one clean sheet in that run. However, the Clarets are unbeaten in four in the Premier League (W1 D3), scoring more goals in this run (9) than they had in their previous 13 combined (8).

Only Everton (7) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League this season than Tottenham (6), with Spurs winning against Leeds last time out having trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Only Norwich (120) have had fewer shots than Tottenham (124) in the Premier League so far this season. Indeed, Spurs' record of 10.3 shots per game is their lowest on record in a single Premier League campaign (since 1997-98).

Burnley have scored a league-high six headed goals in the Premier League this season, while Tottenham are one of three sides yet to have scored a header so far this term.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, and football journalist Simeon Gholam to look ahead to the Premier League weekend.

PART 1 | Alan Smith discusses Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Man Utd interim boss, what he will bring to the club, and how he could help their young players kick on. Is he paving the way for Mauricio Pochettino? Alan assesses Rangnick's consultancy role, which is planned to start next summer, too.

PART 2 | Simeon Gholam breaks down Brighton's mixed start to the campaign and what they need to do to get back to winning ways against Leeds.

PART 3 | Simeon - our EFL Editor - also looks at newly-promoted Brentford, who have also had a good start followed by a frustrating period, ahead of their Super Sunday clash with Everton.