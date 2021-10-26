Burnley vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup fourth-round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has said he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham.

Maxwel Cornet, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at Southampton on Saturday, came off with cramp and is unlikely to be used.

Ben Mee could be in contention after his bout of coronavirus but Dale Stephens is still some way from being match ready, despite being back in training.

Image: Maxwel Cornet is set to sit out the cup tie

Tottenham will travel to Turf Moor with an almost fully-fit squad.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo left his Premier League stars at home for last week's Europa Conference League game at Vitesse Arnhem, and while he may not deploy the same tactics this time, he is still likely to shuffle his pack.

"We have players who need minutes, who deserve minutes, but it's up to us to manage the situation of the players because what we want is to build a competitive team," he said.

"It's going to be a tough match like we expect because Burnley is a good team but it's a good chance for us to improve, knowing that the Carabao Cup is an important competition for us."

Matt Doherty is back fit after an injury he picked up on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, leaving Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) as the only injured player.

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup third-round tie between Burnley and Rochdale

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup third-round match between Wolves and Tottenham

Opta stats

Burnley have won just one of their last 14 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D4 L9), winning 2-1 in a home league game in February 2019.

Tottenham have eliminated Burnley the last two times they've faced them in the League Cup, doing so in the 2008-09 semi-final and in round four in 2004-05.

Burnley are looking to reach the quarter-final of the League Cup for the first time since 2008-09, wile they last did so as a top-flight club back in 1975-76.

Tottenham haven't won any of their last four League Cup games against fellow Premier League sides (D2 L2), though they did progress on penalties following the two draws in this run.

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 20 League Cup appearances (16 goals, 3 assists). This run has been over the last 10 years, and started and ended with four-goal hauls (vs Burton in August 2011 and Rochdale in the last round).

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has been directly involved in six goals in his last six starts in the League Cup (4 goals, 2 assists).

Carabao Cup 2021/22 draw and schedule

🏆🔢 The Quarter-Final draw of the #CarabaoCup will take place live on @SoccerAM this Saturday from 10:30am.#EFL https://t.co/JGQTRoD4CJ — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 26, 2021

Fourth round: October 26 and 27

Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22

Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12

Final: February 27

Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports features editor Peter Smith and senior football journalist Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action.

PART 1 | Where now for Manchester United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Will 'best player in thew world' Mo Salah stay at Liverpool?

PART 2 | What does Everton's capitulation against Watford mean for Rafa Benitez's start on Merseyside? Has the Tinkerman given Watford new hope? And the changing of the guard as West Ham see off Spurs...

PART 3 | Where did it all go right for Arsenal, and wrong for Aston Villa? Phil Foden, Man City and Bernardo Silva discussed, plus Newcastle, Burnley, Chelsea, Norwich, and Youri Tielemans' right foot.