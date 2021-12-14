Burnley vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Burnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet for Wednesday's clash with fellow Premier League strugglers Watford.

The 25-year-old limped off with a thigh problem during the Clarets' loss to Newcastle and sat out Sunday's draw with West Ham, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes remains sidelined with a similar injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he trusts in the ability of his squad despite the challenge of maintaining their Premier League status

Connor Roberts is recovering from a severe non-coronavirus-related infection that left him hospitalised, while Dale Stephens is out of isolation following a bout of Covid-19 but may be given more time to get back up to speed.

Christian Kabasele has been ruled out of Watford's trip to Turf Moor after sustaining a knock in training that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watford boss Claudio Ranieri says his players have to be 'ice men' on the pitch amid the pressure of their Premier League relegation battle

However, there is better news for Claudio Ranieri as Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) and Adam Masina (thigh) have returned to his squad and could feature.

Ismaila Sarr (knee), goalkeeper Ben Foster (hip), Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's draw with West Ham in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brentford's win against Watford in the Premier League

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Jones Knows prediction...

Burnley owe me a result. The 1-0 defeat at Newcastle hurt my wallet as I had invested in Sean Dyche's ability to win 'six pointers'. Burnley are usually very hard to beat in those scenarios.

In the last three seasons in 29 games against teams that finished that season in the bottom five, Burnley have lost just four of those games, winning 16 at a healthy strike rate of 56 per cent. Two of those defeats can be excused, too, as a 4-2 reverse at Fulham came early in the season and the 1-0 loss at Sheffield United at the end of last season was very much a dead rubber. When it matters, Burnley can be relied upon to deliver in a relegation scrap.

Watford are brittle in key areas of the pitch - as seen in their collapse at Brentford on Friday. They have now gone 26 Premier League games without a clean sheet - and remain the only side in England's top-four tiers this season yet to register a shut-out.

I'm all over the 11/10 for a home win and such was Nick Pope's form in the draw with West Ham, the 11/4 for a Burnley win to nil also makes appeal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to win to nil (11/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look ahead to some exciting fixtures in matchweek 17 of the Premier League including Arsenal v West Ham, Leicester v Totteham and Chelsea v Everton