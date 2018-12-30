Burnley 2-0 West Ham: Dwight McNeil scores first senior goal in Clarets win

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

First-half goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil gave Burnley a surprise 2-0 win over West Ham at Turf Moor.

Having lost six of their last seven league games, Burnley dominated the opening 45 minutes and went ahead when Ashley Barnes' flick-on found Wood, whose powerful near-post shot beat Lukasz Fabianski (15).

McNeil then grabbed his first professional goal, sliding in to score at the far post (34) when Ashley Westwood returned Issa Diop's poor clearance into the box.

After half-time, Barnes and Wood both missed marvellous chances to increase Burnley's advantage before Tom Heaton pulled off a stunning late save to deny substitute Andy Carroll, and leave the hosts inside the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference.

What's next?

Burnley travel to fellow Premier League strugglers Huddersfield on Wednesday at 7.45pm, at the same time as West Ham host Brighton at the London Stadium.