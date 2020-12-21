Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Turf Moor.

Burnley 2

  • A Barnes (35th minute)
  • C Wood (51st minute)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

  • F Soares Silva (89th minute pen)

Latest Premier League Odds

Burnley 2-1 Wolves: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood on target as Clarets move out of drop zone

Report as Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood took Burnley out of the relegation zone; Wolves staged a late fightback but a Fabio Silva penalty was not enough

Monday 21 December 2020 19:48, UK

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley against Wolves
Image: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley against Wolves

Burnley lifted themselves out of the relegation zone after a 2-1 win over Wolves with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood finding the net.

Barnes had not found the net since last November after a drop in form and spells out with injury but rose highest to head home a perfect Charlie Taylor cross to send Burnley on their way (35).

His strike partner then got in on the act just after the break, as Wood smashed home from close range (51) after Burnley had bullied Wolves from a set-piece.

Fabio Silva did notch a consolation from the penalty spot after Josh Benson fouled the striker (88) but overall the response from the visitors was limp as they missed the influence of Raul Jimenez as Burnley's brilliant defensive axis of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski once again repelled everything that came into their box.

The result lifts Burnley above Fulham and Brighton into 16th place in the Premier League.

Also See:

Trending

More to follow...

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers