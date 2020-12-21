Burnley 2-1 Wolves: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood on target as Clarets move out of drop zone

Burnley lifted themselves out of the relegation zone after a 2-1 win over Wolves with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood finding the net.
Barnes had not found the net since last November after a drop in form and spells out with injury but rose highest to head home a perfect Charlie Taylor cross to send Burnley on their way (35).
His strike partner then got in on the act just after the break, as Wood smashed home from close range (51) after Burnley had bullied Wolves from a set-piece.
Fabio Silva did notch a consolation from the penalty spot after Josh Benson fouled the striker (88) but overall the response from the visitors was limp as they missed the influence of Raul Jimenez as Burnley's brilliant defensive axis of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski once again repelled everything that came into their box.
The result lifts Burnley above Fulham and Brighton into 16th place in the Premier League.
More to follow...